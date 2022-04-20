HURRICANE — In the aftermath of St. Albans’ 11-2, six-inning conquest of Hurricane on Wednesday evening, there were obviously differing emotions on the two sides.
But whether it was the Red Dragons’ prosperity or the Redskins’ sudden struggles, both coaches know from experience that things can change dramatically by postseason time, and that was the focus immediately after the game.
For the Redskins (12-3), it marked the second loss in as many nights to a team they had defeated earlier in the year (Hurricane lost 3-2 to Cabell Midland on Tuesday) and their third loss in the last four games after starting 11-0. For the Red Dragons (13-2), it was a seventh straight victory and the 10th in the last 11 games.
However, it’s a place both teams have been before. St. Albans started last season 28-0 before stumbling in the state tournament, bowing out to Cabell Midland in the Class AAA title game. Hurricane meanwhile lost six games in 2019 but went on to capture a fifth-straight state title.
So, whether it’s trying to overcome adversity again or learning to deal with success, both Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens and St. Albans coach Christian Watts said everything is still in front of their respective squads.
“It’s a lot to do with team chemistry and a lot to do with trust and knowing what we’re capable of so you don’t panic and that’s what I’m telling them, ‘You can’t panic right now,’” Stevens said. “Everybody will say things, you just have to look within and trust one another. We talk about 2019 obviously all the time. Everybody else was panicking but us.”
Watts went as far as to admit that what happened last season has changed how he has coached this year.
“I learned that you can’t coach scared,” Watts said. “Last year, I coached scared because when you win your first 28 ball games — you’re winning, you’re winning, you’re winning — and then all the sudden you’re afraid to throw some kids out there, you’re afraid to pitch different kids, you’re afraid to do this, that and the other. When you lose six seniors you’re not going to get any better if you’re scared to play these younger girls.
“That was the biggest thing I took from last year and that’s what I’ve preached all year — if they passed out trophies in April, we’d have one, but they pass them out in May and we don’t have one. That’s why everything we’re doing is geared toward being the team we want to be in May.”
Watts’ point was illustrated on Wednesday as freshman Ava Bentley earned the start in the circle instead of reigning state player of the year Tayven Stephenson. Bentley rewarded that decision with three shutout innings, allowing St. Albans to build a 6-0 lead before Hurricane’s Alivia Nunley tagged her for a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Bentley yielded to Stephenson with two on and one out in the fifth and Stephenson was able to wiggle out of the jam and then shut the door.
As much as both sides are looking ahead, there were plenty of takeaways on Wednesday. Hurricane pitching yielded 11 walks and the team committed three errors, but more than anything, Stevens said the struggles of the Redskins’ lineup, which scored just four runs across 13 innings in two nights, had her most concerned.
“We’ve just got to dig deep, our backs are up against the wall a little bit,” Stevens said. “We beat all these teams earlier in the year, the conference is a grind right now — it doesn’t get any easier and we don’t want it to, but they have to sort of show what they’re made of right now.”
And while St. Albans is looking forward as well, there was some satisfaction to be taken from Wednesday’s win.
“We haven’t won here at Hurricane in almost a decade,” Watts said. “It adds a little bit extra.
“At the end of the day, do wins and losses matter? No, it’s about those games in the postseason, but you have to learn to win before you can win the big ones. Being young, winning these games now builds that confidence.”
Jaden Conrad tripled and homered for St. Albans with Punkie Harper adding a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Both Stephenson and Bentley finished with a single and a pair of RBIs.