SCOTT DEPOT — Customers enjoyed the “new Goodwill experience” during the grand reopening of the Goodwill store at 33 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot on Thursday, April 22.
That new experience is billed by Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. as a sleeker, more updated version than older stores — a version that mimics department stores.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. To contact the store, call 304-757-4365. For information about how to donate or what items Goodwill accepts, visit www.goodwillkv.com. You can follow Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. on Facebook for updates and more information about Goodwillkv.