The year 2020 might be remembered as lousy by most everyone, but the Cincinnati Reds think it’s great.
With a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Friday night, the Reds clinched their first playoff berth since 2013.
Cincinnati (30-28) trails the St. Louis Cardinals by percentage points for second place in the National League Central and currently holds the first National League Wild Card spot. If the standings don’t change, the Reds will face the Atlanta Braves, who clinched the No. 2 seed Friday, in Atlanta in the Wild Card Series, which begins Wednesday.
“We worked so hard, man. We talked about this for years,” Reds reliever Amir Garrett said. “We said we wanted to get to the playoffs, and now we’re in. We just have to take it from here.
This is a big step for us, because a lot of people doubted us, man. A lot of people doubted us. It was time for us. We were talking the talk, and now it’s time for us to walk the walk.”
Going into September, the Reds playoff chances appeared bleak. The Reds were a season-worst six games under .500 multiple times, including as recently as Sept. 12.
The club got hot, however, and surged past the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants to make the postseason, winning six games in a row and 10 of 12.