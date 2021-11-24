Ada Chen wears an outfit made from shopping receipts while walking the runway as the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Model Veronica Mann is named 2021 ReFashionista while wearing an outfit made from recycled mac and cheese containers as the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Ada Chen wears an outfit made from shopping receipts while walking the runway as the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Model Veronica Mann is named 2021 ReFashionista while wearing an outfit made from recycled mac and cheese containers as the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — It’s not every day that you see people wearing plastic shopping bags, soda cans or old shopping receipts.
But those were just some of the unique outfits made from recyclable materials that amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia highlighted during the 19th annual ReFashion Show.
Sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia, this year’s ReFashion Show took place Saturday at the Huntington Mall. From newspapers to plastic water bottles, aluminum soda cans to cardboard boxes, models gave new life to materials otherwise destined for the recycling bin or a landfill.
The event was open to any age, and participants were divided into two age categories — 13 and under; and 14 and over — based on the age of the designer, not the model. Themed categories for the designs were the Shopping Challenge, Newspaper Challenge, Cosplay Comic-Con and General. A winner in each age category received $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third. The themed category winners received a $50 gift card.
The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a nonprofit that aims to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.