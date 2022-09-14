HUNTINGTON — The Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care is helping to build the recovery infrastructure by bringing more than 70 organizations and agencies from Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha and Putnam counties in West Virginia together.
The goal of the group is to increase communications and collaborations in neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic by taking a regional approach to recovery. In its four years, Great Rivers has sought to begin comprehensive programs by harnessing the expertise of the partners, who range from health care providers to public health experts, first responders and other community-based organizations.
The theory is that by doing so, the groups can reduce overdoses, increase access to and retention rates in substance abuse treatment, enhance access to care for viral hepatitis and HIV, and improve public health education to increase awareness and prevention.
Director Tina Ramirez said there are a lot of moving parts with Great Rivers.
“I feel like a librarian a lot of times,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Hold on a second. I don’t do that, but here are (some guys who can help).’ It’s been rewarding. When we first started, before we got the funding, it was just like (meetups) at a small, little coffee house … to really solve a need to coordinate efforts, and then now it’s grown into (this).”
From handing out resource guides to connecting people with treatment providers and sober living houses, Great Rivers does it all through a $2 million grant awarded to Marshall Health by the Merck Foundation.
Ramirez said after four years of work, the program is bursting at the seams.
Other than community education, Great Rivers doesn’t provide a direct service. A big goal is to make sure services in the counties are communicating, not doubling up on efforts and learning from modes set up by others.
“When we first started … I would know about a facility that was providing, for instance, (medically assisted treatment), and I swear to you, another person will be sitting right beside them down the street (doing) the exact same thing, and no one was talking,” Ramirez said.
Great Rivers entering the recovery community not as competition, but rather an educational and communication outreach, helped build trust among clients and patients as it took a regional approach to recovery, she said.
Ramirez said the group helps harm reduction programs, which give people in active addiction resources and medical screening to reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis, while also informing those people about recovery resources.
“One of the overarching goals for Great Rivers is to help reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis in all these counties by all of us coming together in these different legs of the project to make sure that we’re addressing all their needs,” she said.
Great Rivers also works with Quick Response Teams across the counties — one in each of the counties and in the city of Charleston. Quick Response Teams go to a person who has overdosed in an attempt to get them to enter recovery. The team follows the individual for a month to make sure their needs are met.
Ramirez said in the past, hospitals have not communicated, but Great Rivers has helped to bridge that gap to increase patient care and help integrate successful programs across the board.
“So whether you’re coming in as an emergency room visit or to have a baby, you’re asked a couple of questions,” she said. “That way they can have immediate access to their team right on site. That includes a peer coach that includes someone that specializes in substance use disorder that will go bedside.”
Patients go into withdrawal when they are admitted to a hospital, which can cause them to leave against medical advice, she said. By taking that extra step, hospitals have been able to make positive impacts on patient health, Ramirez said. A team even follows patients after they have been released.
A similar program has been set up at PROACT for patients who have stopped attending appointments.
“That was a little bit of something that we saw the need for because we weren’t really totally following those that left PROACT and didn’t know that there was an issue with PROACT or if they went somewhere else or there’s transportation,” she said.
Great Rivers also helps organize the distribution of naloxone. Ramirez said historically there has not been a coordinated effort to distribute the overdose-reversing drug. Now it’s readily available in many places, including PROACT, where as clients or their families leave, they’re asked to take some with them.
Great Rivers also helps outside of its main goals, including a recovery employment program under the addiction science program at Marshall.
Looking toward the future of recovery, Ramirez said the biggest hurdle to address is making transportation more accessible to those in recovery or seeking help. While it has gotten better over the past few years, Ramirez said another hurdle is breaking down the stigma people have for those with substance use disorder.
“I think those two things are huge efforts that are going on at the state level, and I think we’re making some progress, but we still have a ways to go,” she said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
