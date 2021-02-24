The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PCS PreK
WINFIELD — Registration is now open for free 4-year-old kindergarten in the Putnam County Collaborative Pre-K Program.

Parents and guardians of children who will turn 4 before July 1 are encouraged to apply.

Families may register their child by visiting the Putnam County Schools website at www.putnamschools.com and selecting “Pre-K” under the “Parents” tab found on the website menu. Families will simply click “Sign-Up” to begin the registration process by filling out a questionnaire.

If internet access is unavailable, families may call Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500 ext. 1133, ext. 1178, or ext. 1122 for assistance.

Children must live in Putnam County and turn 4 before July 1 to be eligible.

More information about Putnam County Pre-K can be found at www.putnamschools.com or by contacting Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500 ext. 1133, ext. 1178, or ext. 1122.

