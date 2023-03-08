NITRO — Kickstands will go up in Nitro in April for the 2023 incarnation of the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail race-and-ride bicycling series.
Geared toward beginner and intermediate bicyclists and their families, the inaugural leg of the four-part series will start on Saturday, April 29, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. It will be a timed 5K mountain bike race on trails adjacent to the lake.
The race will begin at 10 a.m., preceded by a free strider race open to bicyclists ages 5 and younger.
Through April 14, the registration fee is $20 for those 18 and older and $10 for riders 17 and younger. On April 15, fees go up to $25 for 18 and up and $15 for 17 and younger. Race day registration will be available, but online registration is encouraged.
The second leg of the series, the Bridge to Bridge 100K Road Bike Race, will be held on Saturday, June 10. The road bike race will follow W.Va. 817 from Point Pleasant to Winfield, with races for bicyclists 18 and older in 25K, 50K, and 100K distance options. Through May 26, the registration fee for the adult ride is $20. Afterward, the cost is $25 per rider.
A youth race, for those 17 and younger, will also offer 25K, 50K, and 100K distance options. The registration fee for the youth race is $10 through May 26, rising to $15 afterward.
Next will be the Gritt’s Farm Bike Race, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Buffalo. It will be a timed, 5K mountain bike race along gravel and grass at the farm, with an adult course and a youth course for ages 12 to 17 and a third race for ages 11 and younger. Through July 21, the adult registration fee is $20, the 12-17 registration fee is $10, and the 11-and-younger registration fee is $5. After July 21, registration fees increase to $25, $15, and $10, respectively.
Rounding out the 2023 scenic biking series at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be the Mothman Search Team Bike Race. Also following a gravel and grass course, the Mothman Search Team Bike Race will be a 9-mile ride through the McClintic Wildlife Management Area and the West Virginia Farm Museum property in Mason County.
The Mothman Search Team Bike Race will also offer three age categories: 18 and older, 12 to 17, and 10 and younger. The registration fee, through Sept. 1, is $20 (adult), $10 (12 to 17), and $5 (11 and younger). After Sept. 1, the fee increases $5 in each age division.
The nonprofit Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail was founded in 2006 through a cooperative agreement between the Mason and Putnam county commissions and the Greater Kanawha Resource Conservation and Development Area. The coalition was formed to support projects encouraging heritage education and tourism throughout the communities of the lower Kanawha River Valley and developing a tourism corridor which follows the Kanawha River from Nitro to Point Pleasant.
