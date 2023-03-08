The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

63fe17c0374a1.image.jpg

NITRO — Kickstands will go up in Nitro in April for the 2023 incarnation of the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail race-and-ride bicycling series.

Geared toward beginner and intermediate bicyclists and their families, the inaugural leg of the four-part series will start on Saturday, April 29, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. It will be a timed 5K mountain bike race on trails adjacent to the lake.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you