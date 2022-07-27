The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cupcake Festival

Registration is in progress for the Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk, to be held at Valley Park in Hurricane, which will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Held in conjunction with the 2022 West Virginia Cupcake Festival, the walk/run course will start by Valley Park’s large shelter, circling through the lower area of the park. The course route will exit the park onto a side street and circle through a local neighborhood, return to the park, and conclude near the large shelter.

