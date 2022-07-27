Registration is in progress for the Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk, to be held at Valley Park in Hurricane, which will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Held in conjunction with the 2022 West Virginia Cupcake Festival, the walk/run course will start by Valley Park’s large shelter, circling through the lower area of the park. The course route will exit the park onto a side street and circle through a local neighborhood, return to the park, and conclude near the large shelter.
Along the course, cupcake stations will be set up for interested runners and walkers to pause and decorate cupcakes.
The pre-registration fee per entrant is $25 through Aug. 24. The registration fee will be $30 on the day of the event. (Online registration should be made by Aug. 17 to ensure receipt of an Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk T-shirt.)
Awards will be presented for Best Overall Male and Best Overall Female, Top Two Males, Top Two Females, Best Overall Stroller, Best Overall Stroller Award, Best Overall Male and Best Overall Female Cupcake Decorating Division, Best Decorated Cupcake, and Most Cupcake Spirit Award.
Proceeds from the run/walk will be directed to the Backpack Buddies of Putnam County program with a portion also benefiting the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington.
The 2022 West Virginia Cupcake Festival is scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27 at Valley Park. Activities will include a car show/cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26. There is a $10 entry fee per vehicle, with all makes and models welcome and awards to be presented at 8 p.m. Friday’s scheduled events also include a Pupcake Pageant for canine contestants.
Saturday’s activities will include, among others, a Little Miss and Mister Cupcake Pageant, an amateur cupcake competition, a cupcake costume contest, and a cupcake eating contest.
More than 75 food, craft, and other vendors will be on site during both days of the festival.
Rita Skeens of Hurricane founded and launched the nonprofit West Virginia Cupcake Festival in 2014.
More information about the activities, including contest entry forms can be found on the website, wvcupcakefestival.com, or by visiting the WV Cupcake Festival Facebook page.
