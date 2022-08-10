The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PRINCETON, W.Va. — After years of planning and preparation, major projects in dam rehabilitation in Mercer County are on a faster track now, with the first possibly starting next year.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said the three projects — Dan Hale Reservoir, Glenwood Park and James P. Bailey Lake — will include draining the lakes, installing high tech equipment at the bottom to monitor levels and modernizing all aspects of the dam to bring it up to current standards.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.