In the uncertain world of prep football playoffs in West Virginia, this much we know for sure:
There will be a Kanawha Valley team in both the Class AAA and Class AA semifinals.
The Kanawha Valley’s four playoff qualifiers all won their first-round games and, as fate and the rating process would have it, will square of in quarterfinal games Friday that will assure inclusion in the semifinals for two of them.
In Class AAA, No. 4 Hurricane (10-1) will host No. 4 George Washington (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals on the weekend of Nov. 18-19 against the winner of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. quarterfinal between No. 1 Parkersburg South (10-1) and No. 8 Musselman (8-3).
In the other half of the AAA bracket, No. 2 Huntington (10-1) will host No. 10 Jefferson (8-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and No. 3 Martinsburg (9-2) will host No. 6 Bridgeport (10-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
In Class AA, top-seeded Winfield (10-1) will host No. 9 Herbert Hoover (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Nov. 18 or 19 against the winner of Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal between No. 4 Scott (10-1) and No. 5 Frankfort.
The other half of the AA bracket has No. 2 Independence hosting No. 7 Fairmont Senior (8-3) and No. 3 Roane County (11-0) hosting No. 6 North Marion. Both of those quarterfinals are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Both quarterfinal games involving Kanawha Valley schools will be rematches of regular-season meetings. Hurricane defeated George Washington 56-7 on Sept. 9 at Hurricane, while Winfield edged Herbert Hoover 19-14 on Sept. 2 on Hoover’s home field in Falling Rock.
Winfield and Hoover both enter the quarterfinals on long winning streaks.
The Generals have won 10 in a row since a season-opening 48-21 loss to Hurricane on Aug. 26, including Saturday’s 43-0 rout of No. 16 Logan, and Hoover has won eight straight since opening the season with losses to Scott (34-19 on Aug. 26) and Winfield. The Huskies defeated No. 8 Clay County 64-26 in the first round on Thursday night.
Dates and times for the Class A quarterfinal matchups were also confirmed Sunday.
No. 1 James Monroe (11-0) will host No. 8 Greenbrier West (10-1) at 7:30; No. 4 Wahama (11-0) will host No. 5 Wheeling Central (10-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Point Pleasant High School; No. 2 Williamstown (10-1) will host No. 10 East Hardy (9-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Parkersburg High School; and No. 3 Cameron (11-0) will host No. 11 Doddridge County (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.