NITRO — The Nitro Wars Museum on 20th Street is currently under renovation and has been since the beginning of the year, with on-again and off-again efforts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping to have the project completed by Veterans Day in November,” Joe Stevens, of the City of Nitro, said in a news release.
The museum is an important part of Nitro’s identity as a “living memorial to World War I.”
“The Nitro War Museum was actually started by the Moody family, I guess back in the 1980s,” Nitro Mayor David Casebolt said. “They had a collection of materials from World War I and all the wars through, probably, the Korean War at that time.
“With the renovations, we want to tell the story of the role Nitro played in World War I,” Casebolt said, “and how our people have contributed to the war effort — not just World War I, but all of the wars. And how they built our town with a population of approximately 1,000 to approximately 100,000 in less than a year, all to support the war effort.
“With a large contribution of items to the museum coming in from the public, it started to get disorganized,” the mayor said. “Our Museum Committee did an outstanding job to put a plan in place to get it going.”