HUNTINGTON — As Congress works on the fourth and reportedly final pandemic relief package, some West Virginians continue to struggle to make ends meet through the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told West Virginia media members Wednesday afternoon even Senate Republicans hadn’t seen the latest draft of the relief bill, but he hoped to see the bill soon so he and others who work “across the aisle” could find a compromise. He said he hopes the final package will target those most in need.
Data from the Census Bureau, complied and released Tuesday by the U.S. Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan policy and research center, found initial relief measures worked to help low-income Americans. Those measures included the direct stimulus payments, increased unemployment benefits and increases to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.
A recent Harvard study found in the early weeks of the pandemic, both high- and low-income consumers reduced their spending significantly, though the drop in consumption was larger among high-income households. As the crisis continued and various relief measures kicked in, consumption by low-income households returned to near pre-pandemic levels. In mid-June, spending among low-income consumers was down only 2.9%.
Other studies show that assisting low-income earners boosts the economy more because they are most in need and therefore spend their funding.
However, as measures like the $600-a-week increase to unemployment benefits and moratoriums like the federal stoppage of evictions from federal housing near their end, “a large and growing number” of households are struggling to afford food and millions of households are behind on rent.
According to the CBPP, 34% of West Virginians are behind on rent and 12% of households don’t have enough to eat, with 16% of those households having children.
The CBPP is calling for Congress to expand the effective measures from the Families First Act and the CARES Act while also closing gaps those bills provided. For example, the Families First Act included a temporary provision that provided increased SNAP benefits (called “emergency allotments”) to many SNAP households, but the Agriculture Department adopted an interpretation of the provision that excluded the poorest households from the SNAP increase. Some 12 million people, including at least 5 million children, were left out of the SNAP increase, according to the CBPP.
The House-passed Heroes Act would increase SNAP benefits by 15%, providing an additional $25 per person per month, or roughly $100 per month in additional benefits to a family of four.
“It is critical that we adopt relief measures that ensure that those hard hit by the crisis — including those who have lost jobs directly because of the crisis and those who were struggling to make ends meet before the crisis and now face greater challenges — can pay their rent, keep food on the table, and meet other basic needs,” the CBPP report reads. “If we fail to do this, hardship will worsen, with devastating near- and long-term consequences, and the burden will be heaviest on those disproportionately affected by the crisis, including people of color, immigrants, and Indigenous communities.”
Manchin said he wants to see the bill target those most in need. For example, rather than “throw money to the wind,” he wants to see stimulus funds go to those who have been directly affected by the pandemic.
Manchin also said he believes those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic should be made whole. He said when the $600-a-week unemployment payment was introduced, it was arbitrarily chosen because states couldn’t provide data on state payrolls. Manchin would prefer unemployment benefits provide exactly what a person made per week at their job.
“There is a balanced way to do it and do it in a compassionate way,” Manchin said.
When asked if the state was considering any ways to assist those in need, Gov. Jim Justice said he believed the fourth stimulus package was coming and it would help West Virginians in need.