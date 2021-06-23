CHARLESTON — Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., is under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics for potential campaign violations, political news website <a href="https://www.rollcall.com/2021/06/15/office-of-congressional-ethics-investigating-w-va-rep-alex-mooney" target="_blank">Roll Call reported last week.
Investigators with the office are looking at whether Mooney’s campaign misspent $49,000 in campaign funds for “personal pursuits” and failed to properly report required information in his Federal Election Commission filings, Roll Call reported, citing an anonymous source “familiar with the inquiry and related documents.”
Federal law and House rules prohibit members from spending campaign funds for personal use.
Dirk Haire, who Roll Call reported as being the designated point of contact for Mooney regarding the investigation, did not respond to an email request for comment Wednesday from HD Media. Haire is an attorney with Fox Rothschild and the chairman of the Maryland Republican Party.
According to the report, investigators are looking into expenditures Mooney’s campaign made at St. James Parish and St. Zita’s gift shop at the parish in Charles Town, listed as Mooney’s home town.
“Mooney’s campaign has spent over $19,000 since 2018 at St. James and St. Zita’s, according to campaign finance disclosures,” Roll Call reported.
Mooney spent $13,000 at St. Zita’s in 2020 alone, according to reports his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission.
His campaign likewise spent $14,256.44 at the Capitol Hill Club, a membership-based restaurant in Washington, D.C., according to campaign finance reports.
Another four payments for more than $2,500 were made to Mooney’s campaign, but the campaign did not provide disbursement descriptions, according to the report.
Roll Call reported Mooney’s campaign spent more than $6,100 on travel at resorts and hotels in the Mountain State, including at Smoke Hole Caverns and Log Cabin Resort, Ace Adventure Resort and Canaan Valley Resort.
Between October 2019 and May 2020, Mooney’s campaign spent just less than $950 with Smoke Hole Caverns & Log Cabin Resort and Smoke Hole Outfitters, both located in Cabins, West Virginia, near Seneca Rocks, Dolly Sods, and Spruce Knob.
In particular, Mooney’s campaign paid $189.28 to Smoke Hole Caverns & Log Cabin Resort for “travel” on May 12, 2020 and another $302.10 to Smoke Hole Outfitters on May 14, 2020, according to records Mooney’s campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission.
His campaign also paid Smoke Hole Outfitters, which provides guided fishing expeditions, $202.72 on Oct. 11, 2019, and another $247.09 six days later on Oct. 17, 2019.
On Aug. 12, 2020, Mooney’s campaign spent $1,458.70 at The Greenbrier for “travel” at the hotel, which is part of The Greenbrier Hotel Corp., owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.
Mooney also spent more than $1,900 in campaign money at Chick-fil-A over the course of 53 transactions, many of which took place near his residence, and he spent more than $4,500 at Rooster’s Amish Shed on three equipment purchases in 2018, Roll Call reported.
West Virginians first elected Mooney to Congress in 2014. It was Mooney’s first time holding office in West Virginia.
Prior to being elected to Congress representing the Mountain State, he served in the Maryland state Senate for 12 years, from 1999 to 2011, and served as chairman of the Maryland Republican Party.
Mooney created an exploratory committee to run for Congress, representing Maryland, in 2012, but ultimately decided not to run against Republican incumbent Rep. Roscoe Bartlett, who went on to lose the general election to Democrat John Delaney.
Former chairman of the Maryland Republican Party Joe Cluster said in 2014 that Mooney “saw an opportunity in West Virginia, and he took advantage,” after Mooney moved from Frederick, Maryland, to Charles Town and established residency and candidacy in West Virginia.
Mooney faced criticism from his party in Maryland in 2012 for raising more money for his committee and potential Congressional campaign than for the state party.
Mooney launched his exploratory committee on Nov. 30, 2011. He announced he would not run a little more than a month later, on Jan. 10, 2012, the Charleston Gazette reported in 2014. During that time, he raised more than $115,000, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Mooney ended up spending more than half of that money months after he decided not to run, according to FEC records.
Mooney had about $37,000 left from his short-lived 2012 campaign that he carried over to West Virginia when he announced his candidacy in March 2013, according to the Gazette report.