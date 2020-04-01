HUNTINGTON — Imagine a world where you can turn on a light with a voice command, add an item to a shopping list without having to write anything down and control a robot vacuum cleaner with the click of a button.
That world exists today.
In essence, many of us are now finding ourselves living in our own futuristic version of a “Star Trek: The Next Generation” narrative, complete with digital personal assistants, cameras we can view from anywhere and other high-tech devices.
Whether homeowners are completely settled into their nests or are looking to sell their abodes, smart appliances are having more than their share of moments in the limelight. The mass production of artificial intelligence has morphed our workspaces and home lives.
Roomba robot vacuums are changing the way local residents are cleaning their homes. For starters, Roombas automatically clean surfaces so individuals can save time and put their energy into other endeavors.
“I enjoy my Roomba simply because of the simplicity of it,” said Sabrena Hurst, current Virginia Beach resident and Marshall University School of Journalism and Mass Communications alumna. “I can be at work, activate it from my phone and go home to a clean floor. The simplicity is my favorite benefit. I appreciate organization, and it fits right in the corner of the kitchen. I don’t have to have it stored away in a closet and find closet space for it. The only downfall is it doesn’t clean itself! Before Roomba, I had a huge vacuum from Best Buy. It was always a hassle to get it in and out of the closet, and it was always a chore. My Roomba does the ‘chore’ now.
“I’ll absolutely continue to purchase smart devices. Roomba, Siri and Alexa all make my life simple. I recommend Roomba because it’s just one less thing we have to worry about doing when we’re home from work. I love to go home and just enjoy being home, and Roomba helps me enjoy the cleanliness of my home with less effort.”
Huntington resident Shawna Thomas also uses a Roomba to maintain order during busy times in order to maximize family time and other priorities.
“I love the Roomba,” Thomas said. “I have a pretty open-concept downstairs, and I run it daily — anywhere from 30 minutes to 1 1/2 hours to help keep up with the pet hair and kids’ crumbs, since they’re always snacking on something. We used to vacuum daily to keep up with the pet hair. Technically, we still vacuum daily, but without any effort. The benefit I love is it requires no effort on my part, and it’s small enough to go under most of our furniture. It cleans areas under couches and furniture that I used to only remember to get under a few times a year. The downfall is that it is much louder than I expected. I usually make sure to run it while I’m cooking and the boys are playing, and not during family time or nighttime, since we have young kids.
“I would recommend a Roomba to families who want a little extra help throughout the week. It does not replace vacuuming completely, but it’s a huge help keeping things up during the busy week until we have time to vacuum thoroughly.”
In addition to Roombas, residents are using smart speakers in their homes to make everyday life easier to manage. Amy McCallister-Ethel, an Ashland resident, says she uses her Amazon Echo device every day.
“As an adult with attention deficit disorder/executive dysfunction, this device helps me with reminders and calendar events throughout the day,” McCallister-Ethel said. “My children have a lot of school activities and extracurriculars with schedules. They are all going different places at once. It’s nice to have a smart device that reminds you not only when these things take place, but it also gives the option to add items to a store list and set schedules for yourself. One of my favorite reminders to set is, ‘Alexa, remind me in one hour to change over the laundry.’”
McCallister-Ethel said her children also use their Amazon Echo to listen to audiobooks before bedtime, and her family plans to add more devices and appliances in the future.
“I have always been an early adopter of technology, so this device interested me from the get-go,” McCallister-Ethel said. “From dance music, to white noise for the baby, to answering questions while helping kids with homework, it does not get much better than an Amazon Echo. Our whole family loves this device, and even the children get into the music and games, especially trivia and ‘Jeopardy!’”
While Charleston resident MK O’Haver doesn’t envision having a smart home, she does use an Amazon Echo Show as a primary communication device among her, her mother and sister.
“I love this particular device because it allows me to ‘drop in’ where (my mom’s device) is and check in on Mom,” O’Haver said. “And she doesn’t have to worry about being able to reach it to answer. Because it’s voice activated, she can just tell Alexa to call me, and it’ll reach me in my home or on my phone. I own three Shows, but only one is in my home. There’s one in my mom’s room at the nursing home and another in my sister’s room at Mom’s house so we can all video chat with each other. It really helps my mom and sister not feel alone, and keeps me connected living several states away.
“I am a big fan of smart devices for helping folks gain more independence and the accessibility they offer to folks with disabilities. If only Alexa was better with speech impediments,” O’Haver added. “The Echo Show really is easy to use and makes staying in touch with an elderly parent so much easier. The drop-in feature helps eliminate worrying because I can see and hear what’s happening in the room where the device is. It brings a lot of ease of mind with the addition of the smart device.”
However, convenience does come at a cost, mostly in terms of security and privacy concerns.
“I do worry about the recording and data collection that the Echo can do, but I can review all of the conversations and recordings and delete them,” O’Haver said. “It’s a daily practice for me to tell Alexa to delete the day’s recording each night.”
For some, the benefits far outweigh the potential dangers.
“In my opinion, this is not really a concern for me,” McCallister-Ethel said. “If someone is really interested in what’s on my store or to-do list, I don’t see the harm in that. More power to them.”