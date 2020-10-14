CHAPMANVILLE — After working 30 years in the coal industry, Chapmanville area resident Craig Boggs decided he wanted to serve his community in a different way — by opening a 24/7 restoration service.
On Aug. 17, Boggs launched West Virginia’s first Restoration 1, a national franchise headquartered in Waco, Texas, that specializes in restoring homes and businesses from water, mold, fire and other sorts of damage. The business also offers COVID-19 deep-cleaning sanitization services.
Officially known as Restoration 1 of Southern West Virginia, Boggs operates the business out of his home at Barkers Fork near Chapmanville. Under his franchise, Boggs and his two employees service a 16-county area, covering most of the state’s southern portion from Huntington to Bluefield, as well as some nearby out-of-state areas like Pike County, Kentucky.
“I’m just trying to build a company and provide some jobs,” Boggs said. “Right now, I have myself and two other employees. We’ve only been open about six weeks. We’ve done everything from sewer jobs to church cleanings from COVID, personal home cleanings for COVID, commercial cleanings for COVID ... just a wide variety of different things so far.”
Boggs worked in the coal industry for about 30 years, spending over 20 of those in executive positions for various operations including Elk Run Coal, Performance Coal and Blackhawk. With the ever-increasing decline in the state’s coal industry, Boggs said it was time to step away from that line of work and start something for himself and his family.
“It’s just got to where it’s just so difficult of a job, and I done it for so long, at high-stress level, and it was just a lot on me all the time, and I was in high-level positions since I was 27 years old, and it was just time to step away from it and do something for myself,” Boggs said. “I don’t have any kids. Like I said, I have two other employees, and they’re both my family members. It’s something to build for them as well and when I get done, it’ll be there, and we’ll just pass it on down as a family-run business.”
Although opening a new business in the middle of a global pandemic is no easy task, Boggs says business has been “extremely busy” for a new company and that more employees will be hired eventually. He said he hopes to someday have anywhere from eight to 12 vans on the road providing restoration services. To learn more about Restoration 1 of Southern West Virginia, visit www.restoration1.com or call 304-443-4959.