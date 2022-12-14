TEAYS VALLEY — Revved Up Fitness hosted the 7th annual Girls Fun Fitness Night Out on Dec. 1 to raise money for the local Backpack Buddy programs. These programs help our mission of providing food for children while they are home from school on the weekends and during holiday breaks
We had about 40 ladies in attendance. Revved Up led them in a fun workout followed by a dinner provided by Mary Zigmond, owner of Hurricane Floral and Gift shop. Sweet Mama’s cupcakes provided dessert.
Many ladies took home door prizes donated by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Cindy Lewis, Belknap Pizza, Peyton & Peppy Boutique, Bubbarino’s and Oodles.
This year, our goal was to help sponsor approximately 250 students from Putnam County schools. On average we can provide breakfast, lunch, and snacks for the weekend for around $5 per child. We truly can make a little bit go a long way.
Since its inception six years ago, this event has raised over $38,000 to provide food for students in various Putnam County schools. This year we were able to raise a little over $16,200.
We would like to thank Mayor Scott Edwards and our Platinum sponsors Design Roofing and Sheet Metal; Children’s First; Netranom Communications; Putnam County Bank; Sleepy Hollow Golf Club; Lanham O’Dell & Co. Inc; Bailey Javins & Carter LC; JONSERIC, LLC, and PSIMED, Inc. We would also like to thank all of our Gold, Silver and individual sponsors. All of your donations helped us surpass our goal and we could not have done that without each one of you. Visit our Facebook page, Revved Up Fitness, for a complete list of sponsors.
Mark your calendars for next year, Dec. 7, 2023, for the 8th annual Girls Fun Fitness Night Out!
