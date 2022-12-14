The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TEAYS VALLEY — Revved Up Fitness hosted the 7th annual Girls Fun Fitness Night Out on Dec. 1 to raise money for the local Backpack Buddy programs. These programs help our mission of providing food for children while they are home from school on the weekends and during holiday breaks

We had about 40 ladies in attendance. Revved Up led them in a fun workout followed by a dinner provided by Mary Zigmond, owner of Hurricane Floral and Gift shop. Sweet Mama’s cupcakes provided dessert.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.