HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane helped cut the ribbon on yet another new business this summer.
Ferrell Automotive was officially welcomed to Hurricane on July 31.
The business, located at 501 Midland Trail, across from Hurricane Middle School, is an all-around automotive repair shop offering work on transmissions, general repairs, maintenance and State of West Virginia Vehicle Inspections.
Ferrell Automotive also sells, mounts and balances tires.
The shop is owned by Robert and Amber Ferrell, who provided popcorn, chips, drinks and prize giveaways to celebrate the ribbon cutting.
The news business is already participating in the community by helping to sponsor the Hurricane Little League 11 and 12-year-old All-Stars trip to the Southeast Little League World Series in Warner Robins, Georgia.
The shop is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To learn more, search "Ferrell Automotive" on Facebook or call 304-562-3143.