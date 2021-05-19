The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The City of Hurricane hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 11 at ZoneOut Sports. This brand-new gymnasium facility in downtown Hurricane is home to classes, camps and organized workouts in basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, track and field and golf.

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 11, at ZoneOut Sports. This brand-new gymnasium facility is home to classes, camps and organized workouts in basketball, football, baseball, volleyball, track and field and golf.

Mayor Scott Edwards, members of Hurricane City Council, other City officials and members of the community attended the ceremony to officially welcome ZoneOut Sports to the City of Hurricane.

The facility is located at 100 Morris Court, which is just off Main Street in downtown Hurricane.

