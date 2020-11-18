HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Belknap Dough Company, 2725 Main St., Hurricane.
This is the first brick-and-mortar location for Belknap Dough Company, which started as a food truck and has been regularly featured at the City of Hurricane’s Food Truck Friday and other events around the city, according to a news release.
Owners Jimmy and Amber Belknap imported a new, woodfired brick oven from Naples, Italy, specifically for this restaurant on Main Street in Hurricane. They are staying true to the Neapolitan-style pizzas that they have become locally-famous for — which are not commonly found in this area.
In addition to traditional and more specialized pies, customers of Belknap Dough Company can also enjoy an assortment of appetizers including pepperoni roll with marinara, cheese bread with dipping sauce, charcuterie trays and caprese salads.
More details are available on the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/belknapdoughcompany.