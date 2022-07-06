NITRO — The largest lake in Kanawha County will be the site of the first of three City of Nitro Catfish Tournaments this summer. The first tournament will be held on Friday, July 22, at the city’s 27-acre Ridenour Lake.
“We believe these tournaments help fishermen become familiar with our beautiful Ridenour Lake and catch some big catfish,” Jim Caudill, president of the Nitro Fairs and Festivals Commission, said in a news release. “These fishing tournaments attract fishermen from throughout the region.”
The catfish tournament will take place from 6 until 11 p.m., and everyone can sign up beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. The cost will be $15 per person for a chance to win cash prizes for highest total weight of best five fish. Children younger than 12 years old can enter free. There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant. The lake will be stocked with big catfish earlier in the week. A fishing license is required.
Ridenour Lake is located at the end of 21st Street in Nitro.
