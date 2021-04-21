WAYNE, W.Va. — ATVs, ORVs and side-by-sides raced through the trails at Pappy’s Creekside in Wayne County last Saturday while raising more than $4,000 for a facility serving veterans’ families.
With a goal of helping raise money and item donations for the local Fisher House, a facility that houses families and loved ones of veterans receiving assistance through the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Lisa Skeens organized a raffle and ride day for owners of side-by-sides, or off-road vehicles.
At the day’s end, Skeens said they raised $4,210 in-person and $560 through a Facebook donation page and will continue to accept donations through the end of the month.
The fundraiser also received items to be donated, including small foods and laundry necessities as well as an outdoor grill and rocking chairs, which Skeens said can be put on the Fisher House’s front porch.
“We had some people from Columbus bring a group, we had people from Mason County, we have a family from Georgia, people from all over have come out and I think it’ll be great,” Skeens said. “I’m still overwhelmed of how amazing our riding family is and the support they always give us, and for that we are thankful.”
The fundraiser welcomed families who had ridden through the trails for years, but some were visiting for the first time.
Jeff Six drove in from Athens, Ohio and had just recently joined the West Virginia Outlaw Riders group, a group dedicated to side by side riders throughout the state and surrounding areas, that Skeens set up the fundraiser through.
Six said it was his first time coming to Pappy’s Creekside, but he brought some family members with him to enjoy the ride and participate in the raffle.
“I just join the Outlaw Riders group and found out about this and decided to come out to support them,” Six said. “It’s for veterans, and it’s a great thing.”
Jennifer Adkins came from Georgia to ride, but said she did not know about the fundraiser beforehand.
Adkins said her husband Rick is originally from the area, and that’s why she, her husband and her two young daughters drive up about 15 times a year to ride.
After learning the Fisher House assists veteran caregivers and loved ones for free, Adkins said she thought the fundraiser was a great idea and she plans to bring items to donate in the future.
“It’s really cool they can help people for free,” she said. “So, I’ll have to bring boxes up to donate each time we come. I can bring stuff and Lisa (Skeens) or Jeff (Skeens) will know to give it to the house. That’s awesome.”
Skeens said this fundraiser is only the first time she’ll be accepting donations for the Fisher House, as she plans to continue collecting throughout the year to keep giving.
She also mentioned how the fundraiser could not have been a success without the supportive Outlaw Riders group members.
“It isn’t going to stop here, I want to do this year-round. Any time that I can take a donation out, I’m going to do that,” Skeens said. “I’m not a special person, I’m just reaching out asking people for donations and these guys come through when you need them. It’s really amazing. I want to thank everybody who has just supported us and helped us with all this and I’m honored to do it.”