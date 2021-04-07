NITRO, W.Va. — A five-race mountain bike race series that kicks off this month will benefit the Rivers To Ridges Heritage Trail.
The series will feature five local venues in Kanawha, Putnam and Mason counties, for the whole family to participate in this spring.
A 5K single-track mountain bike event kicks off the series on Sunday, April 18, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. The mountain bike event will be followed by a 5K trail run. The bike event begins at 1 p.m., while the run is set to start around 2 p.m.
Future series events will be April 24 at Eleanor City Park; May 8 at Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane; May 29 at Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo — this event will also feature a 20K road tour/race; and June 5 at McClintic Wildlife Management Area and Farm Museum in Point Pleasant.
The Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail is a non-profit organization founded in July 2006 through a cooperative agreement between the Mason and Putnam county commissions and the Greater Kanawha Resource Conservation and Development Area, Inc. The coalition was created to support projects that encourage heritage education and tourism throughout the communities from Kanawha County to Mason County.
For more information on the series and to sign up for any of the races, go to aptiming.com.