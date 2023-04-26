NITRO — “The mission of Rivers to Ridges speaks to my farm-kid-from-out-of-the-holler heart,” Rob Vanater says.
Vanater became the director of the non-profit 501©3 Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail this past January.
But he had been supporting the efforts of the group for years, both as a businessman and a community member.
“I had supported Rivers to Ridges over the years from my business, and the mission of enriching the value of the area and supporting outdoor recreation really spoke to me,” he says.
Founded in July 2006, Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail was first known as the Kanawha Gateway Heritage Area. A coalition of the Greater Kanawha Resource Conservation and Development Area, Inc., the Mason County Commission, and the Putnam County Commission founded the group in order to bolster tourism and heritage education in the lower Kanawha River Valley.
This corridor runs from Nitro to Point Pleasant along the Kanawha River.
“Rivers to Ridges’ mission is to encourage heritage education and tourism of a region that, for decades before our inception, was overlooked,” Vanater explains. “We are here to educate the community about the rich and amazing history that surrounds us.”
To foster the economic development of this region, Vanater and the seven-member board of Rivers to Ridges continually work to make it a destination for tourism.
To that end, every year Rivers to Ridges hosts a Race & Ride Series that is geared toward both beginner and intermediate riders and their families.
RACE AND RIDE SERIES, EVENT 1 of 4
This Saturday, April 29, the first race of the series will be held at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. The event is a 5K timed Mountain Bike Race. A Strider race — free to participate in — for children 5 years of age and younger will take place first. Then, at 10 a.m., the MTB race will begin. Registering online is encouraged at riverstoridges.com, but registration the day of the race is available as well. For race participants ages 6 to 17, the cost is $15 while for those 18 and older, the cost is $25.
Following the race, awards will be presented.
“We have a variety of large and small items donated from local bike shops and businesses around the area,” Vanater says.
RACE AND RIDE SERIES, EVENT 2 of 4
The second event of the series will take place on Saturday, June 10. Called the “Bridge to Bridge 100K/50K/25K Road Bike Tour,” the race starts at the Mothman statue on Main Street in Point Pleasant, goes to Winfield on WV 817, and returns. The start time is 9 a.m. for this untimed race. Early registration online is encouraged, but registration the day of the race is available as well. For race participants who register by May 26, the cost will be $10 (for ages 17 and younger) or $20 (18 years and older). Early registration participants can also purchase an optional race T-shirt for an additional cost of $15. Those who register after May 26 online or on the day of the race will pay $15 (ages 17 and younger) or $25 (ages 18 and older).
RACE AND RIDE SERIES, EVENT 3 of 4
On Saturday, Aug. 5, the third race of the series will be held at Gritts Farm in Buffalo. The event is a 5K timed MTB race. A Strider race — free to participate in — for children 5 and younger will take place first. Then, at 10 a.m. the MTB race will begin. For race participants who register by July 21, the cost will be $5 (for ages 11 and younger), $10 (ages 12 to 17), or $20 (18 older). Those who register after July 21 online or on the day of the race will pay $10 (ages 11 and younger), $15 (ages 12 to 17), or $25 (ages 18 and older).
Following the race, awards will be presented.
RACE AND RIDE SERIES, EVENT 4 of 4
The fourth and final event of the series will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16. Called the “Mothman Search Team Bike Ride,” this race is a nine-mile grass-and-gravel ride in the McClintic Wildlife Management Area and the West Virginia State Farm Museum. The start time is 10 a.m. for this untimed event. Early registration online is encouraged, but registration the day of the race is available as well. For race participants who register by Sept. 1, the cost will be $5 (for ages 11 and younger), $10 (ages 12 to 17), or $20 (18 and older). Early-registration participants can also purchase an optional race T-shirt for an additional cost of $15. Those who register after Sept. 1 online or on the day of the race will pay $10 (ages 11 and younger), $15 (ages 12 to 17), or $25 (ages 18 and older).
To register for any of the above races online, visit riverstoridges.com and click on the “Registration” tab and then on “sign up.” If you would like to donate, click “donate” under the Registration tab.