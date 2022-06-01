Lowell Wilks has sought to live a life of devotion to his family, church, career, state and country.
A western Pennsylvania native, Wilks has been married to his wife Beccy for almost 53 years.
For 30 years, Wilks was a USDA soil conservationist, with the last 19 of those years spent serving southwestern West Virginia at the Great Kanawha Resource Conservation and Development Area.
He served six years in the United States Navy, which included service in Vietnam, and went on to be a member of the US Coast Guard reserve. He retired from the West Virginia Air National Guard.
Lowell Wilks has found yet another entity worthy of his devotion: the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail.
“Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, formerly known as the Kanawha Gateway Heritage Area, was founded in 2006 primarily for historic preservation of the lower Kanawha River Valley beginning in Nitro and terminating in Point Pleasant,” Wilks explains.
In 2009, Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail was recognized as a state scenic byway. Since then, Wilks and others have expanded their focus to community development, economic growth through tourism, and outdoor recreation.
“As a small nonprofit, we have a large vision but a small budget,” Wilks admits.
Nevertheless, thanks to the devotion of Wilks and countless others, Rivers to Ridges has found a way to achieve quite a bit despite financial limitations.
“We stay busy seeking grants, locating donated materials and finding volunteers to help,” Wilks says. “In the past we have hosted close to 20 AmeriCorps teams for 4 to 8 weeks at a time, utilized AmeriCorps VISTA members, and sought out college interns to help us in the summers.”
This summer’s intern, April White, is a senior at Marshall University majoring in Natural Resources and Recreation. White will help Rivers to Ridges with mapping trails and assisting with social media, among other projects.
“Our desire is to improve our promotion of activities on social media, to plan and host more events, and to attract visitors and tourists, which will play a role in helping our local economies,” Wilks states.
Well-maintained, multi-purpose trails and backroads for hiking, biking, and running attract visitors and tourists to Putnam County. Developing new trails and maintaining existing ones are a big part of what Rivers to Ridges does.
So are community improvement projects.
“Much of our work over the years has been to plan and implement community-based projects or to pitch in with projects already underway,” Wilks notes. “Those projects have included everything from landscaping small areas to assisting in the restoration of places like Hometown Park to supporting the construction of a library in Buffalo.”
He adds, “Rivers to Ridges has a strong history of providing technical assistance and labor to complete projects that improve both local communities and the overall region.”
Another way that Rivers to Ridges seeks to improve the community is through outdoor recreational opportunities like the ones they are offering this summer.
“In 2021, Rivers to Ridges hosted a bike series of five races and rides,” Wilks recounts. “We are continuing that in 2022, with three remaining venues this summer.”
The Bridge to Bridge Metric 100K road ride will be held June 11. The ride starts in Point Pleasant, travels to Winfield on W.V. 817 (the former Route 35), and terminates back in Point Pleasant.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo will be the site of a timed 5K grass and gravel race.
“We did that race in 2021 and it was a lot of fun as the bikers enjoyed the trails that have been mowed plus built through the woodlots,” Wilks says. “Family members of the bikers can remain at Gritt’s Fun Farm and enjoy the unique play equipment, pet animals, and eat at the concession area.”
The Mothman Search Team Ride on Saturday, Sept. 10, is an eight-mile bike ride through nature that begins at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Participants will then travel through grass and gravel trails at McClintic Wildlife Management Area, which is six miles north of Point Pleasant.
“The Mothman Search Team Ride takes place one week prior to the Mothman Festival in what is truly Mothman territory,” Wilks says, “so there is a little bit of the paranormal attached to this event.”
Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail will also host a SUP and kayak event in September. The course will begin at the Buffalo Boat Ramp and travel downstream on the Kanawha River to Point Pleasant.
For updated information about or to register for upcoming events, check out Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail on Facebook. If you are interested in volunteering in any capacity, contact Lowell Wilks through Facebook messenger or call 304-542-1410.