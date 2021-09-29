BUFFALO — Roane County turned back the clock and turned in its second victory of the week on Saturday evening.
The Raiders resembled some of Vince Lombardi’s old Green Bay Packers teams as they hammered away with their ground game and also used an inadvertent break to board a 22-3 victory at Buffalo.
It marked the second win of the week for the Raiders, who beat Lewis County on Monday in a COVID-related schedule move. Roane (3-1) entered Saturday’s game 13th in the Class AA playoff ratings, while Buffalo (1-2) was tied for 18th in Class A.
Briar Begler ran 28 times for 190 yards and one touchdown and his backfield mate, Skyler Delk, added 99 yards and two scores on 20 carries as the Raiders pounded out 280 yards on the ground on 56 attempts against a Buffalo defense that often loaded the tackle box with as many as nine players.
“Buffalo did a really good job for game-planning what we do,’’ said Roane coach Paul Burdette. “We do a lot more stuff than the power-I, but we kind of like the power-I. The kids like it and when they get into it, they’re pretty determined to make it work.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. We did a really good job of doing the things we needed to do at the time we needed to do them tonight in the power-I set.’’
Roane also held the Bison to a net of 67 yards of total offense, including minus-3 yards rushing. Buffalo managed just six first downs, half of those coming on its only scoring drive just before halftime that resulted in a field goal.
The Raiders also benefited from a fluke play after their first touchdown in the second quarter. Shadraq Greathouse, the team’s quarterback and backup kicker, tried to squib the ball on the ensuing kickoff, but it shanked off his leg and wound up being a near-perfect onside kick that the Raiders recovered at the Buffalo 44.
That led to a second straight scoring drive and a 14-0 lead. Roane ran 22 straight plays in the stretch as the Bison hardly touched the ball in the second quarter.
“My kicker’s not here tonight,’’ Burdette said, “so we had a different kicker in. That’s just the way it worked out, and it worked out in our favor, obviously. It came at a really opportune time and we were able to capitalize on it.’’
The Raiders maintained a 14-3 halftime lead as they dominated the time of possession, running 38 of the game’s first 44 plays.
On their back-to-back TD drives, they ripped off 12 plays on the first possession, ending with a 2-yard TD run by Begler. The second drive covered 10 plays and Delk finished it with a 3-yard scoring run with 1:27 left to halftime.
Buffalo, held without a first down to that point, got in hurry-up mode and ran eight plays to get down to the Roane 9, from where Gunner Fertig booted a 26-yard field goal with three seconds to go until halftime.
Bryce Downey completed 4 of 7 passes for 36 yards on that quick possession and ran once for 4 yards.
The Bison, however, have now scored a total of nine points in their last two games, both losses, and coach Brian Batman is searching for a way to fix the leaks. On Saturday, Buffalo was vexed by dropped passes, pre-snap penalties and other miscues.
“We hurt ourselves a lot tonight,’’ Batman said. “We pass-blocked pretty well the first half, and not so much the second half. We thought we could do that, but it didn’t work. We’re going to have to really examine what we’re doing as coaches and try to dig out of this hole we’ve created.’’
The Bison defense rose to the challenge much of the night, crowding the line of scrimmage when it became apparent the Raiders (1 of 3 passing, 0 yards) weren’t going to put the ball in the air. Until Begler broke off a 60-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to set up his team’s final TD, Buffalo was still in it, down just 14-3.
“We knew what they were going to do,’’ Batman said. “We talked about it all week, we went over it all week. They played hard. We’re just missing some assignments now. We’re a little bit younger than we been used to. We’ve got to fix our execution and hope we can right the ship.’’
Downey was 5 of 15 passing for 46 yards with one interception. Josh Moody came off the bench to go 4 of 4 for 24 yards. Dalton Jones had five catches for 48 yards and Bradley Harris three for 26 yards.