HURRICANE — Young Life has been impacting the high school and middle school community in Putnam County for more than 10 years. Young Life now hopes to positively impact kids with special needs in our area with a program called Capernaum.
Our first Capernaum club will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at River Ridge Church Teays Valley (1 Saturn Way in Hurricane). Parents are encouraged to come with their children with special needs and enjoy the fun and learn more about the ministry.
In Young Life, we believe young people with disabilities have the right to experience life as God intended it — life lived to the full. This includes meaningful relationships, fun and laughter, adventure and acceptance. We believe that kids who need assistance can and should participate fully in activities that build self-esteem, challenge their limits and help them discover their ability to do new things. And we believe that all adolescents deserve the opportunity to explore a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
For parents of children with disabilities, we hope that your children will be able to join us for the first Capernaum clubs. We want Capernaum to be a place where you feel comfortable sending your child to come and have fun with their friends in a positive way. Capernaum will continue to meet on Saturdays once a month.
If you have any questions regarding the Young Life Capernaum ministry, please contact me at 304-610-3054 or rlaukoter@hotmail.com.
Young Life is a worldwide organization for middle, high school and college students. Our staff and volunteers enter the world of kids, focusing on what matters to them — fun, adventure and friendship. In doing so, we earn the privilege of talking to them about something that we think matters most of all — the truth about God and His love for us. Founded in 1941, Young Life has more than 3,000 staff and 30,000 volunteers and is active in more than 75 countries reaching more than one million kids annually. Young Life leaders bring more than 100,000 kids each year to one of our 32 camping properties worldwide.
Rob Laukoter is pastor of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Hurricane.
