NITRO — On Sept. 27, Rock Branch Elementary School and Putnam County Schools superintendent and district leaders honored Rock Branch Elementary’s 2021 National Blue Ribbon Status achievement with a special school celebration event.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Rock Branch is one of three schools recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School in West Virginia.
Principal Beth Scott addressed her school with congratulatory remarks of adoration, thanking both students and staff for their dedication to academic achievement and their school culture.
Students and staff posed for aerial photos, spelling RBE on the playground field. Local news media joined the fun and interviewed Principal Scott, who spoke of how proud she is of the Rock Branch School Community. Students enjoyed delicious blue snow cones, live music, singing, and dancing on a beautiful day. Rock Branch concluded the celebration with a hallway parade led by school music educator Seth Skiles and Rock Branch fifth-grade leaders.
“Putnam County Schools is incredibly proud of Rock Branch Elementary School’s students and staff for their 2021 National Blue Ribbon School achievement,” the school district stated in a news release. “The honor affirms the hard work of RBE educators, staff, students, families, and the school community. RBE proves what can be accomplished when committed school leaders and educators create an encouraging school culture for their students where academic achievements and learning can grow.”
Putnam County Schools is home to five National Blue Ribbon Schools. Prior to Rock Branch’s recognition, West Teays Elementary was honored by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2019.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.