HURRICANE — You are invited to go on a “Christmas Journey!” around the world at the next PipeSounds concert, set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
The concert will be free to the public as a “Thank You” for community support of PipeSounds concerts since September 2003. It is sponsored by Putnam County Bank.
Perennial favorite Rodney Barbour will be the conductor of this journey, as he plays Christmas music from three continents on the church’s Harrah symphonic organ.
The audience will hear “spectacular” arrangements of beloved Christmas carols and traditional Christmas favorites from England, France, Russia, Germany and the USA, as well as have an opportunity to sing along. As in years past, Barbour always has a few added surprises in his bag, according to a news release church representative Karen Lilly.
Barbour is a concert organist with close to 50 years experience as an organist, pianist, keyboardist, trombonist, adult choir director, youth and children’s choir director, hand-bell director, brass director, instrumental conductor, worship leader, liturgist, contemporary worship band director and entertainer.
With degrees in music education from Marshall University, in his hometown of Huntington, and in organ performance from the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, Barbour’s training and background give him skill and technique to feel comfortable in a wide variety of musical venues.
Whether playing the world’s largest digital pipe combination organ in Hurricane or pumping out accordion riffs with a local worship band, Barbour brings passion and musical excellence to his performances. Through his lively dialogue and sense of humor, he engages, entertains and captivates his audiences.
Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC is locate at 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
For more information, contact the church office, 304-562-5903 or the PipeSounds Web page, www.pipesounds.org. For directions to the church go to www.forrestburdette.com.