HURRICANE — It will be beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in Hurricane on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the always-popular Rodney Barbour performs “Caroling! Caroling!” on the historic Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
The audience will hear “spectacular” arrangements of beloved Christmas carols and traditional Christmas favorites, according to a news release from Karen Lilly.
Barbour is a concert organist and musician born and raised in Huntington.
Since 2008, his many concerts on Forrest Burdette’s renowned organ have been enjoyed by audiences for their variety of musical styles and sound colors Barbour uses during the performance. He said he loves to actively engage the audience in the program through spoken word, scripture, historical facts and even a joke (or two).
Whether playing the Harrah Symphonic Organ, the world’s largest digital pipe combination organ in Hurricane, or pumping out accordion riffs with a local worship band, Barbour brings passion and musical excellence to his performances. The event is sponsored by the Putnam County Bank and PipeSounds, and will be free to the public as a “Thank You” for community support of PipeSounds concerts since September 2003.
However, anyone wishing to attend must make reservations by Nov. 25 because there will be a limited attendance of 100 to meet the requirements to use the facility. To make a reservation or for more information, call the church office 304-562-5903. To see the concert virtually, go to www.facebook.com/forrestburdettemumc/ at 3 p.m. on Nov. 29
Visit the PipeSounds Web page, www.pipesounds.org. For directions to the church go to www.forrestburdette.com.