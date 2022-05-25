HUNTINGTON — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington continues to evolve in its mission of offering services for families with sick children, even when the majority of staff is new to the nonprofit.
Eighty percent of the current team joined Ronald McDonald House Charities during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 10-member female staff finds that experience has helped them to create new opportunities.
Ronald McDonald House Charities provides specialized care for children and adolescents who need access to medical care. The Huntington house — the largest in West Virginia — provides guests with a bed, kitchen with daily hot lunches, a laundry facility, a library, a computer room, and a playroom for children.
A majority of the current and previous staff started volunteering at the house out of a passion to help others before working there full time.
Interim Executive Director Julie Childers was originally a volunteer in 2012 before she joined the staff. Childers was volunteering at the Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital when a Ronald McDonald House Charities board member spoke to her about volunteering.
At the time, Childers admitted she didn’t know Huntington had a Ronald McDonald House, but was interested in helping out and became a Friday morning volunteer.
“I saw another opportunity to help give people a reason to smile on some of their worst days,” Childers said. “I just felt at home the moment I walked in, and I just saw it as a neat opportunity to help support families in a time of need.”
After volunteering for a year, Childers moved to a part-time assistant position and has worked at the nonprofit ever since as she gradually became a full-time employee.
Childers said COVID-19 began during a time when there were plans for changes already — ideas for a full house renovation, additional resources, to-go snacks located in nearby medical centers, daily hot meal services and other additions. It just so happened that a major staff change would occur during the pandemic as well.
“All of that uncertainty allowed us to embrace the opportunity to make changes moving forward that maybe we would not have made had the pandemic not happened,” Childers said. “It’s all built on the foundation the people that came before us have laid. They laid this foundation, and then we’re able to move forward and to propel the organization into the future.”
In 2020, two Ronald McDonald House Charities employees who had worked at the nonprofit for decades retired, but the current staff continues to share their legacy.
Margaret Wilson, former executive director, worked at the house for over three decades and continues to be seen as the foundation of the house since the doors opened almost 35 years ago.
Cathy Conaway, former volunteer coordinator, retired in 2020 after more than 15 years at the nonprofit. In 2022, Jaye Toler, former director of development, resigned after eight years.
In April, the RMHC staff displayed a plaque in honor of Wilson on her former office door. The plaque was presented almost two years after she retired due to limitations to celebrate with staff, board members, and family and friends of Wilson.
“Margaret truly embodied the mission of the house,” Childers said. “When serving the families, it would not be unusual to see her there working at 7 o’clock in the morning and still be there at 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock in the evening. It would not be unusual to see her working seven days a week. She was so committed to the organization and to the families that she served.”
Childers said Conaway welcomed everyone with an enthusiastic energy about the organization and Toler had an amazing ability to connect with people.
Although the staff continues to call the office “Margaret’s office,” Megan Evans, director of guest services, has worked in the space since she joined in 2021.
“It’s inspiring to be in a place where this woman has led this organization and helped mold it into what it is today,” Evans said. “She worked in so many different capacities here. She truly knew this house from the inside out. She knew every nook and cranny.”
With COVID-19 policies, medical partners changing visitation policies, and the need to maintain a communal living space, Ronald McDonald House Charities had to adjust for families who needed resources for their children — even in the midst of a pandemic.
Prior to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Evans worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital and was already implementing COVID-19 protocols.
“I don’t feel like I had to do a whole lot of adjusting because I don’t know the Ronald McDonald House in a pre-pandemic life. I didn’t have any kind of, ‘This was the way that we do it’ or ‘This is the way we’ve always done it’ type of mentality. I just was able to come in with kind of, like, fresh eyes with these COVID guidelines that were here,” Evans said.
Serving third in line of seniority — even though she started in 2020 — outreach coordinator Olivia Zarilla said she is grateful that Ronald McDonald House Charities took a chance on her after she completed an internship there. Zarilla said she always wanted to work with nonprofits, and she emailed Toler about needing help with changes during COVID-19.
“Sometimes this job can be hard. Devastating things happen to our families, but most of the time people leave with (their) kids happy and healthy, and it is such a rewarding job to get to provide these resources for them,” Zarilla said. “I do pretty much live here. But I think all of us as a team collectively agree that when we walk into this building, that this feels like a home to us.”
As the staff and volunteers work during the morning, an enticing aroma from the main kitchen starts to flow throughout the building. At around 11 a.m., Lisa Jordan, facilities and house manager — also known as “house mom” — begins her daily preparation to cook a hot meal for families before they go back to the hospital.
Jordan became an official staff member in 2020, but has volunteered and worked as a housekeeper through a third-party employer since 2004. Jordan said she instantly became close to Wilson, and continued to work at the house because Wilson liked her work.
Jordan said Wilson was the “heart of the house,” and they continue to stay close as Wilson occasionally visits the house.
When offered the position to cook a daily hot lunch Monday through Friday, she agreed solely because of the families.
“It’s our job to make sure that they have everything they need, or if they just need a shoulder to cry on,” Jordan said. “We’ve got families that’s been here for months, and you really get close. It’s a wonderful place. I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.”
Jordan hopes to eventually produce three hot meals a day for families, as well as collecting donations and recruiting volunteers to cook.
Ronald McDonald House Charities staff has realized lunches are more convenient for the families, but also offers coffee, to-go breakfast options and food in the kitchen when needed. Weekend managers prepare lunch Saturday and Sunday.
“We can’t do anything to help their babies that are sick. We can’t take any of that stress away. But we can take away the stress of not having to think about where you’re going to stay or meals,” Evans said. “You’re coming to the Ronald McDonald House to replenish your cup so you can take care of that baby.”