The following is a synopsis of the Putnam Rotary meeting of June 25. The club meets at noon on Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Putnam Rotary has awarded a grant for Hurricane High student Bekah Dimsdale to participate in the leadership program at Camp Horseshoe.
Dimsdale was nominated by camp director Kelley Bunner who visited Rotarians in May.
The camp in Tucker County has operated since 2013 as a special program through the Ohio - West Virginia Youth
Leadership Association.
After a reorganization, the YLA evolved as an independent nonprofit from the former HI-Y formerly operated through state and local YMCA chapters. It offers long-standing popular programs such as Youth in Government and the Model United Nations.
The YLA, now headquartered at Pt. Pleasant, continues to add local chapters every year, said Bunner.
"We work with middle and high school aged students," she said. "We want to get them involved in their communities, to be engaged in making their communities
into better places.
"We go to the schools," she continued. "We do mock legislative sessions and bill writing. And then we take them to the capitol and they have dinner with their senators and their delegates. They do a mock trial.
"When the high schoolers go, they write a bill or they write a case brief and argue it in a 'youth' Supreme Court.
"Over a period of three days, the 275 kids in the group get to meet leaders from all over the state." The youngsters may sit on the Supreme Court, to serve in the House or the Senate, or be a lobbyist or a page, or sit on the Governor's Cabinet.
"We encourage local clubs to complete projects and hours of community service," she said, "and we have two chapters in the state which have been 'honor YLAs' - formerly HI-Ys - for over 20 consecutive years.
"When kids have a purpose and ideas to focus on, they are a lot more involved in things."
Camp Horseshoe, operated by the Association, is a week-long residential camp. "It's designed to take you our of your comfort zone," said Director Bunner. "You're not going to be in a cabin with any people you know. And we place you into discussion groups with ten to fifteen other campers.
""By the end of the week, you're learning things you didn't even realize you were learning! If you get to engage in things and meet other people, it's a special place to grow."