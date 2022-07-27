The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

image001.jpg

The 18th edition of Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy event takes place Aug. 19 at Mountain Health Arena.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The promotion Jerry Thomas once went head-to-head with is now under his guidance.

Thomas, of West Virginia Sports Promotions and promoter of the popular Toughman Contest, has added Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy boxing to his properties.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.