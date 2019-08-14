The Herald-Dispatch
HURRICANE - The sixth annual West Virginia Cupcake Festival will be held at Valley Park on Aug. 24.
Kicking off the day's events is The Sweetest Race In Town, the Cupcake Chase 5K. During this race, which participants can run or walk, they will have the option to decorate a cupcake along the race route to be carried back and judged for best decorated at the finish line.
More details about the race, including awards, can be found on tristateracer.com.
Members of this year's West Virginia Cupcake Festival royalty already have been crowned. They are:
n Miss West Virginia Cupcake Festival: Alisa Grady
n Teen West Virginia Cupcake Festival: Taylor Miller
n Ms. West Virginia Cupcake Festival: Taylor Stewart
n Mrs. West Virginia Cupcake Festival: Ashley Atkinson
n West Virginia Cupcake Festival Queen's Little Sister: McKinley Tinnel
The festival hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 75 vendors, including food trucks, craft and direct sales vendors and cupcake vendors, will be part of the event.
Other activities for the day will include the Little Miss and Little Mister Cupcake Pageant for kids ages infant to 12, an Amateur and Junior Cupcake Competition, a Cupcake Costume Contest, a Cupcake Eating Contest, as well as activities for kids.
One hundred percent of the money raised at the festival through vendor fees, entry fees and donations will benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals/WVU Medicine Children's.
More information can be found on the festival Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HurricaneCupcakeFestival, and also at www.wvcupcakefestival.com.