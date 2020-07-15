Our own back yard.
Back yards are where many Putnam County residents have whiled away the hours over the past several months.
Landscaping, lounging in that new inflatable pool, talking to a neighbor at a safe six-foot distance.
Kelli Steele, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, knows that people are wary of traveling to heavily-populated vacation destinations this summer. So she is encouraging her community members to look no further than their own back yards. Figuratively speaking.
“There is so much to explore right here,” Steele asserts, “and we don’t have to travel hours away to get outdoors or experience something new during these stressful times.”
Therefore, Steele, along with her colleagues at the Charleston, Huntington, and Barboursville CVBs, have partnered to introduce the Rt. 60 Ramble. Posted on Instagram, the Rt. 60 Ramble features outdoor fun, public art and historical sites in the Metro Valley (Charleston to Huntington).
“Our cooperative initiative works to highlight opportunities for socially-distanced activities that residents and visitors alike might not already be aware of,” Steele states. “We wanted to take the opportunity during the COVID epidemic to show people some safe and fun activities they can do right here in the valley.”
Like hiking, biking, and running on local trails. Kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding on area waterways. Camping, fishing, and sightseeing in nearby parks.
Steele, a Hurricane resident originally from Logan County, has enjoyed learning about these opportunities herself.
“There is more to do here than we realize. I work in the tourism industry and didn’t know about some of these things,” she admits.
For example, Steele recently hiked a trail at Barboursville Park that was new to her. And Rustic Ravines in Wayne County, with its cozy cabins, seems to be calling her name.
Both practically in her own back yard.
“I am also really enjoying the new Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane,” she continues. “They are right in the middle of town, but you feel like you’re deep in a West Virginia forest. I love that they are a public-private partnership and that they have been built by volunteer labor.”
She adds, “The Walter Nature Park walking trail on Red House Hill is a little hidden gem. It is an easy one-mile hike that is ideal for families with children.”
The love that Steele has for her community is evident. Her title as executive director of the local CVB, along with her degree and background in marketing, enables her to showcase that love.
“My position combines all the skills I used when I was self-employed (marketing strategy, graphic design, and photography), and it gives me the opportunity to serve the local community and be more involved,” she says, adding, “I have grown to really love the tourism industry.”
The CVB’s support of the tourism industry is vital to a thriving community.
“The goal of the Putnam County CVB is to attract visitors to the area,” Steele explains. “Therefore, we maintain an active website and relevant visitors guides highlighting area attractions, restaurants, and shopping that would be of interest to visitors. We also advertise Putnam County outside of the region and work with neighboring communities on projects like attracting sports tournaments and conventions. We also support local events that attract visitors.”
As much as Steele loves her profession, it comes with its own set of challenges.
“The challenge is that Putnam County is a small destination, and so we have to be really strategic and creative to make an impact with few resources,” she states. “This is why working with other area CVBs on projects like the Rt. 60 Ramble is so important. Visitors don’t care about things like city limits or county lines, so partnership with neighbors is a great way to increase our impact.”
Partnering with neighbors has been especially important in recent months.
“In the initial months of COVID, we shifted our focus to supporting our local restaurants, boutiques, and attractions by doing things like keeping an update of restaurants that offered delivery or carry-out options,” Steele said. “While we used to advertise large events and work to attract large groups, now we focus more on outdoor recreation and small events.”
She adds, “West Virginia is a relatively rural state. Research is showing that people feel more comfortable visiting small towns and rural areas, so we are working to highlight the things that might have been overlooked here before.”
Thus, the Rt. 60 Ramble.
It is for locals. It is a resource for out-of-towners visiting the Metro Valley. It is for both young and old, adventure-seekers and lovers of nature. For those who want to race down a zipline, meander down a river, stroll a scenic trail, or hike challenging terrain.
All of those things are possible. In our own back yard.
Steele enthusiastically agrees. “I think the Rt. 60 Ramble illustrates to the community just how much there is to do right in our own back yard.”
If you would like more information about the Route 60 Ramble, check it out on Instagram at @WvMetroValley. If you would like to contact the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, you can do so at VisitPutnamWV.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram at @PutnamCVB.