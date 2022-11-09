It was a typical weekday afternoon, and Runway Couture in Teays Valley was abuzz.
Customers arrived in giddy groups of twos and threes, full of smiles and excitement, and left toting bags of goodies.
It wasn’t that there was a special sale or that the day was a holiday. The buzz seemed to stem from the joy people experienced shopping at Runway Couture.
Customers were keen to share their enthusiasm, with comments like “You can always find so much cute stuff here!” to “Runway Couture is the best thing to happen to Hurricane!”
Two shoppers that day had traveled from Huntington to visit a friend, and visiting Runway Couture was a high priority for them as well.
“We used to have Runway Couture in Huntington and I miss not getting to go there,” one lady said.
At the center of the buzzy hive were the queen bees themselves.
Deneene and Sarah Chafin are a mother-daughter duo who own and operate Runway Couture at 3999 Teays Valley Road. On this busy weekday, the two were in their element, chatting with customers in a friendly, personal way while prepping online orders and comparing notes on merchandise.
Their enjoyment of one another and of their shared work was evident.
“We are a mother and daughter team that passionately loves what we do,” Deneene Chafin says. “The fact that I get to wake up every morning and live my passion every day is a proud moment.”
Deneene’s role in the duo is as the fashion sage who has been running her own business for 24 years.
“I was inspired by my previous job as an account executive for Jessica McClintock, Inc.,” she recalls. “I called on buying offices for major department stores around the eastern part of the U.S. I would go into malls and see all these great kiosks set up with fun and different merchandise that I did not see back home. This inspired me to start my own business and open up a kiosk in the Charleston Town Center Mall.”
From there, Chafin opened her own store in the mall called Inspired, which she ran for six years. Her wheelhouse — then as it is now — is selling fashionable shoes, clothes, accessories, handbags, and gifts.
After that, Chafin opened three stores (Inspired, Runway Couture, and Heels) in her native Huntington and later, two more stores in Lexington, Kentucky.
“I now have only one store (dba Runway Couture),” Chafin says, “which I opened in late September of 2019 here in Teays Valley, close to my home of 33 years.”
She continues, “All of my stores were very successful. The growth we experienced came from my knowledge and understanding of where retail is heading, and that is toward smaller community-based stores while providing online shopping with an app, website, and Facebook LIVES.”
That is where the other half of the mother-daughter team comes in.
Sarah Chafin cut her teeth on retail fashion. Mother and daughter fondly recall Sarah being 3 years old and modeling at her mom’s bridal expos with Jessica McClintock.
“Another proud moment for me is that my daughter is following in my footsteps,” Deneene says. “Sarah has opened up her own Runway Couture business (Runway Couture LLC) and is now heading us into the future with online retail with a Runway Couture app, website, and LIVES on Facebook selling fashion clothing and accessories.”
Social media is a big part of the Chafins’ business plan.
“We are big believers in social media like Facebook and Instagram,” Chafin says. “Our newest move for advertising now is our Runway Couture app. In this app you will find everything a girl wants, from clothing to accessories. Other styles and products not sold on the app are found in our Teays Valley store.”
She adds, “We also do LIVES on Facebook and on the app. This is an interactive shopping experience that allows us to show you what the styles look like on and how to wear it.”
Interacting with community members over fashion is the best part of Runway Couture for the mother-daughter pair. One unique feature of the business is that a stylist is on hand to help customers create their own unique, bohemian look.
“We are a community-based company,” Chafin explains. “We have the opportunity to work and live inside our community. Having the opportunity to help provide our customers with quality fashion at affordable prices is very rewarding.”
Customers buzzing around Runway Couture in Teays Valley find their shopping experiences very rewarding as well.
If you would like to check out Runway Couture, head to the store, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about holiday hours and/or special events and sales, check out Runway Couture on Instagram and Facebook.