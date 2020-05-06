As two weeks ago, all sports sanctioned by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission have been canceled for the year.
That includes spring sports, which never got started.
But as it turns out, there’s a difference between sanctioned and promoted, and the chance still exists that spring athletes could get one final go for this year.
At least all of the right people in all of the right places are saying all the right things.
I have been talking to several softball coaches over the past week and will talk to several more in the coming days as I try to give each team a story reflecting on what could have been and what will be a year from now.
Along the way, I was asked about the status of the North-South game, which would have been scheduled likely on June 11, the Thursday before the week’s All-Star football game slated for Saturday, June 13.
So, I reached out to the fine folks at Buffalo High School, in particular first-year coach and former assistant Billy Rasnake, and while the answer was far from yes, it wasn’t no either. Rasnake, like other state coaches, hasn’t even been able to meet with his team yet. The North-South game, which Buffalo has hosted for years, is currently pretty far off the radar.
There’d certainly be challenges. But in talking to other coaches in the area, finding volunteers to help put the event on wouldn’t be one of them. I doubt finding seniors wanting to put their school’s uniform on one more time would be either.
But if Buffalo is unable to host the event, there are other options — options that are currently being weighed.
The state tournament was set to debut at Little Creek Park in South Charleston this year after a lengthy stint in Vienna. The canceled softball season and subsequent postseason was obviously a hit to the venue, both in terms of excitement and finances. However, the wheels are turning on a few ideas for possible prep softball events this summer, assuming that such events are cleared to be held.
So said Gerald Burgy, the director of public works for the City of South Charleston. Burgy confirmed ideas are being thrown around, though nothing concrete could be confirmed as of yet.
As for the SSAC’s part? Executive Director Bernie Dolan said on Monday that the organization would do as much as it could to promote and support any such event in any spring sports while not being able to sanction it.
So, the gears are grinding, but just what could be on the horizon?
One option would figure to be during the three-week-practice period, usually held in early-to-mid June. Should Gov. Jim Justice give the OK for such events, it would certainly present an optimal opportunity for teams from the area or even beyond to group together for some games on Little Creek’s three fields.
The problem is, by SSAC rule, current seniors are not eligible for the three-week period.
But who’s to say something else couldn’t be devised in terms of getting seniors together? By summer, those athletes have already graduated and are not restricted by SSAC rules.
I’ve talked to a few of those seniors over the past few weeks, and trust me when I tell you, they are champing at the bit for any kind of competition. Add in the possibility of wearing their prep jerseys one more time and I can’t imagine a scenario in which participation would be anything short of outstanding.
Unless I’m missing something, it seems this simple: There are players that want to play, coaches that want to coach and venues that could, and at least one that would, hold one or more prep softball tournaments if permitted to do so. There is also a governing body that is in full support of such ideas. And here is at least one sports writer that is interested in covering it.
Also, here’s guessing that Little Creek isn’t the only venue tossing ideas around. How about a similar baseball tournament? Split it between Appalachian Power Park and Segra Field perhaps? A senior invitational track meet at Laidley Field? We have a whole bunch of outdoor tennis courts in the Charleston area as well.
And even if it’s not done in the Kanawha Valley, let’s get it done somewhere.
Our student athletes — and in particular, the seniors of 2020 — deserve better than the unfortunate hand they were dealt and the box they were forced into.
By thinking outside of it, we may still yet give them their one last hurrah.
