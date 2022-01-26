West Virginia is one of many states set to use revenue surpluses brought by federal relief money for tax cuts.
After lawmakers last week near-unanimously approved $350 million in subsidies for the Mason County Nucor steel recycling plant project and further capital improvements, Democrats on Tuesday announced that they would support legislation to cut the state’s sales tax from 6% to 4.75%. No state Republicans have publicly lent support for the position.
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, said lawmakers should use caution when using one-time revenue surpluses to enact permanent tax cuts.
The Democrats’ proposal also would cut the amount further, to 4.5%, if the state’s Rainy Day Fund continues to swell and reach $1.1 billion, which Democrats said could happen later in the year.
“To me, it’s kind of kicking the can down the road of hard decisions,” Allen said. “Next year, or in future years, you’re gonna have to either increase other taxes or make cuts to the budget to pay for that.”
Democrats said they pushed the proposal as an avenue for cutting costs for residents in an equitable fashion.
They said it’s nearly the opposite of the state income tax cut proposed by Gov. Jim Justice last session, which they said would disproportionately benefit the wealthy.
“This is a tax cut for everyone. It doesn’t leave anyone out,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.
“The sales tax is the most regressive tax that we have in the state,” Allen said. “So, it does fall most heavily on low-income families.”
Decreasing the sales tax is not a fix-all for struggling families. In a news release with their announcement, Democrats projected that a family of three with $30,000 in household income would see $122 in savings, and a family of three living on $70,000 a year would see $201 savings a year. Allen said there are different tax credits that ensure they are used wholly by West Virginia families, and not border-state residents, who would benefit from a blanket sales tax cut.
“There are targeted sales tax credits that you can do for families, like an earned income tax credit, a child tax credit,” she said.
The federal Earned Income Tax Credit benefits qualifying families with earned income under $57,414, according to the Internal Revenue Service. As of January, 93% of West Virginia families no longer will receive federal Child Tax Credit payments after Senate Republicans, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., blocked an extension of the program. A state-run program would fill some of those holes, if enacted.
“But again, you need to find a permanent funding source for those,” Allen said.
Allen also warned against “manufactured surpluses” by the Justice administration. By intentionally setting revenue estimates low throughout the pandemic, monthly returns appear to be glossier than what they actually are, she said. If lawmakers aren’t careful, she warned, they could spend money the state isn’t good for.
“The budget that came out of the Justice administration this year doesn’t have a six-year plan, which historically has been included in every budget that outlines where they expect revenues to be in the upcoming years,” Allen said. “So, without that, we don’t have a full picture of the state’s economic outlook in the coming years.”