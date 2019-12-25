HUNTINGTON — Saturday was the last day of handing out holiday joy through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Lt. Liz Blusiewicz with the Salvation Army said 576 families were served by the program Saturday in the Big Lots parking lot on U.S. 60 between Huntington and Barboursville.
“The program allows people with big hearts to fulfill the Christmas wishes and needs for thousands of girls and boys in West Virginia whose families are struggling financially,” she said. “We don’t want low-income families and seniors in need deciding between Christmas presents and food or paying their utility bills.”
Blusiewicz said the program provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need through the support of donors. Found in local malls, companies and churches, Angel Trees are decorated with numbered paper angel tags with the first name, age and gender of a child in need of gifts.
“Each child or senior gets three wishes, and we get their clothing sizes,” she explained. “We make sure children get three toys, and we try hard to get an outfit or jacket as well.”
The service depends on donations, so it is an opportunity for people throughout the local community to help families and children in need during the holidays, Blusiewicz said.
“The program began in 1979 in Virginia and rolled out across the country within the next five years,” she said. “It has been going on in Huntington for around the past 40 years.”
It started Tuesday of last week when holiday gifts and food boxes were passed out to over 900 families in Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Blusiewicz said.
“The food boxes included ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and the works for a nice Christmas dinner,” she said.
However, Blusiewicz said not all the angel tags had donors, so the Salvation Army purchased the needed items for those children and seniors.
“We had to buy a lot, so we are urging people to support the Red Kettles when they see volunteers ringing the bell,” she said. “The Red Kettle Campaign will continue all the way through Christmas Eve.”
According to the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign, the oldest annual charitable fundraiser of its kind in the United States, helps raise money for those who need it most in communities nationwide — providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round.
Today in the U.S., the Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmastime periods.