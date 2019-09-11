The Putnam Herald
NITRO, W.Va. - A high-energy, rock and roll oldies band with 30 years of experience tops the bill for entertainment at Nitro's Boomtown Days festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. Santa Cruz will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks 15 minutes later.
Local band Stephanie Stacy & the Aftermath will get the crowd warmed up with a mixture of country and rock music from 4 to 6 p.m. The day's musical entertainment will begin from 11 to 1 p.m. with the Barn Hollow Band, followed by the Bluegrass Revival from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
All of the entertainment will occur on the stage at Living Memorial Park, 112 21st St. in Nitro.
"We are glad to have these local musical acts to be a part of the Nitro celebration," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said in a news release.
Also during the Boomtown Days festival, about 200 antique cars, hot rods and specialty vehicles are expected to line up along 2nd Avenue as the Nitro Antique Car Club holds its 57th Annual Antique Car Show on Sept. 13 and 14. The Doughboy/Tudors 5K will start at 8 a.m. at the Living Memorial Park. There will be a Kid's Fun Zone throughout the day across from the park.
In addition, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14, an all-you-can-eat Italian feast will be provided at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for $10 each. Proceeds will benefit the Nitro Mission Team.
The days activities will be capped off with an exciting fireworks display from Nitro's City Park.