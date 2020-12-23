Essential reporting in volatile times.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — In a sleigh fit for a jolly old elf, members of Hurricane Fire & Rescue are helping guide Santa Claus through the city’s neighborhoods this week for a socially distanced visit with residents of all ages.

Beginning around 6 p.m. each day, Santa and Mrs. Claus make their rounds through Hurricane on a sleigh hooked up to a fire truck.

The event will continue Wednesday and Thursday, and Santa’s schedule and planned route are available on the Hurricane Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue provides Hurricane and the surrounding area with fire, rescue and other first responder services, protecting approximately 10,000 people living in an area of 100 square miles. Department members are primarily volunteers.

— HD Media

