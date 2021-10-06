CHARLESTON — Sarina Parker has joined Habitat for Humanity Kanawha Putnam as its business operations manager. She will work with the executive director to assist in managing the business operations of the organization as well as funding development.
With more than 15 years of experience in business administration and operations management, Parker offers a broad skill set derived from both for-profit and non-profit organizational processes, according to a news release from Habitat. Most recently, Parker served as the director of operations for the National Youth Science Foundation, where she worked for nine years.
An alumni of West Virginia State University, Parker earned her degree in fine art studying painting, photography and design. She has a personal passion for the arts and sciences and has served as a volunteer for several student juried exhibitions as well as lending her time to several community organizations and church youth programs.
“The first time that I heard of Habitat for Humanity, I was a kid. A friend from school had just moved into their family’s first home. Until then, they had lived in rental properties that kept them constantly moving around. With Habitat for Humanity’s help, her family not only were able to purchase their home, but it finally gave my friend the roots that she had never felt. Roots that I took for granted,” Parker said in the news release.
As director of operations at the National Youth Science Foundation, Parker managed the day-to-day business operations of the organization including development, grants management, finances, and human resources. Parker led the re-design of the organization’s website, quarterly newsletter campaign, and worked to establish new funding relationships.
While the role Parker will perform at Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha Putnam is a new one, her primary functions will be to fill the position of Tim Bollinger, who retired earlier this year.
“I was overwhelmingly humbled to be offered the opportunity to serve in this role for Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam,” Parker said.
About Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam
Kanawha and Putnam counties are home to nearly 250,000 residents. Unfortunately, nearly one of five are suffering with the burden of substandard housing such as leaky roofs, faulty plumbing, electrical failures, inadequate heat or overcrowding. Even more are struggling with an unmanageable cost or living and raising families in fear of unsafe neighborhoods. Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam is working to change that.
Habitat helps people build homes and provides homeowner education, financial literacy training and construction training. By partnering with families, Habitat empowers communities. The non-profit mobilizes volunteers and supporters, engages corporations, foundations, churches and faith groups to get involved — whether through donations of time or money.