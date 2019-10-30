NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Savannah’s Soldiers, the nationally recognized military appreciation organization, will be making an official visit to Hurricane Town Elementary School on Nov. 8 as part of a reciprocal “school adoption” program between “civilian schools” and schools that are part of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school system.
Savannah Maddison, the 18-year-old Founder and CEO, founded Savannah’s Soldiers in 2011 at the age of 10, as a soldier letter-writing program in support of a friend’s deployed father. To date, the organization has sent over 350,000 letters to deployed soldiers, has touched over 1 million students in schools, and has been positioned in front of more than 2 million fans at professional sports events, where Savannah’s Soldiers sets up a letter-writing station and often sings the National Anthem.
The DoDEA school reciprocation program involves six carefully selected civilian schools, including Hurricane Town Elementary, with six schools on Ft. Campbell’s base, matching over 7,790 students in total. The schools are matched as elementary to elementary, middle school to middle school, and high school to high school.
In conjunction with Savannah’s Soldiers Organization and the Random House Book Release of Savannah Maddison’s book, “Sincerely, You: Letter Writing To Change the World,” the civilian schools from across the country will be writing letters to Ft. Campbell school students to support and celebrate their commitment to the military family in preparation for Veteran’s Day and the Nov. 19 release of the book on National Savannah’s Soldier’s Day.
Savannah Maddison will visit all six schools on Ft. Campbell to speak and perform for the students. She will be personally delivering these letters of celebration from the civilian schools. Maddison will also be visiting and performing for the Civilian Schools to personally thank their students for writing letters and participating in this initiative.
DoDEA Schools operate 164 schools in 8 Districts in 11 countries, seven states, and two territories. The reciprocal program with Hurricane Town Elementary is with DoDEA school on Fort Campbell’s base, Marshall Elementary School. The exchange program will result in connecting over 850 students between Hurricane Town and Marshall.
About Savannah’s Soldiers
At the age of 10, Savannah started the national 501-c-3 organization Savannah’s Soldiers. Savannah’s Soldiers is an educationally based military appreciation organization. Its mission is to engage students through education, arts, culture and service learning through integrated curriculum based programs. Since its inception, Savannah Soldiers has grown to over 40 states and has sent more than 350,000 letters to our deployed troops. Savannah remains the CEO and Founder of the organization, and travels the country speaking and performing for America’s youth, having positively impacted over one million kids to date.
About Savannah Maddison
Savannah Maddison is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter and the Founder of Savannah’s Soldiers, a global letter-writing campaign between students and deployed military. Savannah has shared her message and music, performing for millions around the country in schools, sports arenas, and large event venues.