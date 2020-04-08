CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office and the West Virginia Small Business Development Center are continuing this week to host electronic trainings on COVID-19 relief for small businesses.
Since March 23, the SBA and SBDC have provided training to thousands of West Virginia small businesses through these training sessions.
Due to the high volume of questions these offices are receiving, training sessions are being offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day this week.
There is no registration for the trainings. Small businesses are highly recommended to attend one of the training sessions before calling the offices to learn more.
The trainings cover the following SBA programs: Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance, Debt Relief, Paycheck Protection Program, SBDC coaching services, and more.
For information on how to access the sessions, visit http://ow.ly/HEx850z4H7t or https://www.sba.gov/content/west-virginia-small-business-training-opportunities.