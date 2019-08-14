In "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," director Andre Ovredal ("Trollhunter," "Future Murder," "The Autopsy of Jane Doe") has given us a strictly adolescent horror tale that failed to scare (nor barely interest) me, although it captivated the mostly 12-to-25 audience that sat through it with me.
It seemed more like an extremely long episode of the 1980s television show, "Tales of the Darkside," or one of those Stephen King/Eerie Comics anthologies from the same era.
Although nothing here scared me, there were a couple of scenes that made me feel "uncomfortable," although my seat-squirming did not last long.
The simple dialogue was not a help, although the movie IS based on a series of juvenile horror books, while the little-known actors held hardly any stage presence.
That being said, the players were not bad, it was just that the whole movie was far from "gripping" and there was seldom any real terror in the making, and it was probably difficult making things scary, when they weren't.
It's like sitting around the campfire and TELLING a scary story, no matter how good the tale, you either have the gift of storytelling or you don't. Andre Ovredal, don't.
Zoe Margaret Colletti ("Annie," "Rubicon," "Wildlife") as Stella Nicholls, the main protagonist, she and her friends run around like Daphne, Vera and rest of the Scooby gang (all that was missing here was a dog). She did OK, but her performance relied way too much on her facial expressions and her "please save this horrified princess" looks that she kept giving her (almost) romantic lead.
That lead was Michael Garza ("Hunger Games Mockingjay 1," "Timeless," "Wayward Pines") as Ramon Gonzales, the handsome stranger who seemed to always be close ("close" being the operative word, for all of the teen females clinging closer to their dates in the MultiPlex darkness) when Stella needed him.
The sidekicks were played by Gabriel Rush ("The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Moonrise Kingdom," "Blue Bloods") as Augie Hilderbrandt, who bears a striking resemblance to the Beav's friend, Gilbert, in "Leave it to Beaver." His screen time was too short, but he did seem to be the more seasoned actor in the movie.
Chuck Steinberg, the other sidekick, was played by Austin Zajur ("TURN: Washington's Spies," "Delinquent," "Fist Fight") and had even less going on than Rush.
This was basically a horror story about a young couple, trying to solve a mystery in the Heartland (think Steve McQueen and Aneta Corsaut in "The Blob").
The lone outsider (both adult and experienced actor) was Dean Norris ("Breaking Bad," "JAG," "Under the Dome") as Ray Nicholls, father of Stella, and he is probably sitting on a barstool somewhere, telling people how he was paid union scale to be in this silly movie, where he was a fish out of water.
Chasing a dark secret through a creepy old haunted house, and a scary old scarecrow in the middle of a cornfield should have been enough to make two hours in a dark theater give you goose bumps.
It wasn't. The plot needed to be more complicated, the CGI banshees should have been spookier, and the dialogue should have crisper.
Or maybe, I should have been fifty years younger.
For me, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" was just not dark enough.
Billy Summers is a freelance photographer who also reviews films for the Putnam Herald. He can be reached at summers855@yahoo.com.