CHARLESTON — The state School Building Authority’s board on Monday approved $1 million for Cabell County Schools to complete multiple renovations at Altizer Elementary School.
Cabell is pitching in $1.5 million atop the $1 million Authority grant for work at the school in Huntington. Cabell Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the extra money is coming from his school district’s general fund and COVID-19 pandemic relief federal funds.
The project will replace two trailer classrooms at the school with regular ones, add three outdoor classrooms, replace the roof and add a sprinkler fire suppression system.
The Authority also approved providing $1 million each to the Wayne, Putnam, Pocahontas and Raleigh county school systems. The board OK’d these awards, and declined some other school districts’ requests, in a single voice vote with no dissent.Wayne will supplement its $1 million award with $700,000, all to try to improve safety at Wayne Middle School.
Putnam will combine about $430,000 from other sources with the Authority’s $1 million award for a 2,000-square-foot expansion of Poca High School and renovations there, according to notes from Authority staff.
The project will allow the school to add agriculture and biomedical programs, plus a multimedia area.
Putnam schools Superintendent John Hudson said he hopes the project will be finished by the start of the fall 2023 semester, if not earlier.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
