HUNTINGTON — In June 2019, $30.5 million was allocated by the passage of House Bill 206 to help West Virginia schools hire additional social and emotional support personnel.
Now, nearly 10 months later, students, teachers and families are reaping the benefits.
At the start of the new year, the state had already hired 115 new personnel; Cabell County specifically brought on 24.5 new units, helping the schools reach 10 social workers, including specialized support at both high schools.
“Before 2017, there was only one social worker for the whole county,” said Melanie Pinkerman, department head of counseling at Huntington High School. “The counselors pretty much handled anything that was social work or school-related, and we were stretched very thin.”
Because Huntington High School is a Title I school, federal funds were previously allotted to hire a social worker, but with the additional funding, the school now houses two, full time.
“Now that we’ve got two social workers in our building, normally if a student comes in and tells me they’re homeless, or they are 18 and kicked out of the house, I used to sit down with the student and make contacts and walk them through what they need to do. Now what we do is I’ll call one of our social workers and ask, ‘Can you help me out with this and take care of these services for them?’” Pinkerman said. “My office is like triage — when a student comes in, we figure out what they need and where to point them. If you need help from a social worker, I’m going to point you there, or if it’s an academic issue, let’s set up a meeting with your teachers.”
The extra support helps alleviate stress from counselors, students and teachers, who can focus more on learning in the classroom, while social workers help meet the needs of students who are struggling.
Beth Sloane, a social worker at HHS, said the majority of students she sees struggle with one common issue — trauma.
“Trauma is what we deal with all day, every day,” Sloane said. “There is an overwhelming amount of kids at HHS, and we could have more counselors and more social workers and still be busy, and it’s because of the drug epidemic.”
In West Virginia, nearly 7,000 children are in foster care, and about 80% of those have been affected by parental drug use.
“In most of the kids that I see, it’s, ‘My mom overdosed and died’ or, ‘My parents have died’ or, ‘Where am I supposed to live?’” Sloane said. “It’s overwhelming. A lot of kids are suffering from PTSD, but everything is based on trauma.”
While sometimes the outcome may seem bleak, Sloane said, the work she and her fellow social workers are doing is giving kids affected by loss or trauma at a young age a new chance at a healthy future.
“This is a courageous job. What they take on each and every day, it is tough, but the reward is every day,” said Keith Thomas, Cabell County Schools’ student support coordinator. “These kids learn that they can trust these people; they are building a relationship that they don’t have at home, a love within the school, because someone does care for them, and it’s making a difference with every kid, even though it may not be immediate.”
Thomas said one of the biggest points of impact he has seen since the hiring of the additional social workers is the ability to reach families, not simply students.
“There have been so many issues in the past that we haven’t been able to really address with the families because we’ve been trying to reach the kids,” Thomas said. “Now, there are home visits every day, every school. We’re getting families involved, getting them therapy and resources they need.”
In fact, Cabell County was able to designate a social worker specifically to students or families that are affected by homelessness.
“I don’t know any other county that designates a whole social worker to the homeless,” Nicola May, countywide homeless social worker, said. “Last year, Cabell County Schools had a hyper-population of homeless kids, and those numbers are really growing in this area, unfortunately.”
Although May’s office is housed at HHS, she gets referrals from schools across the district, typically from secretaries, counselors or teachers.
“We find out that there are kids that are homeless, and the next step is to contact the families or the parent and see what services they need or need help with,” she said.
May said she sees a large amount of older students who are “couch surfing” because they have nowhere permanent to go.
“I try to work with them on getting a housing application, DHHR applications for food stamps and a medical card, job searching, a lot of life skills, and I do some individual therapy with those students that are couch surfing,” May said. “Sometimes I’ve had to take kids and families to the City Mission and help them with that process.”
At the middle and elementary school level, social workers staff their highest-need students in collaboration with Communities in Schools (CIS) workers, counselors and other support at the beginning of each week to decide how they might best meet their needs.
Erica Hardesty, social worker at Huntington East Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary School and Guyandotte Elementary School, said her duties vary from welfare checks on children and therapeutic or behavioral interventions, to simply advocating for the student and family.
“We’re able to gauge the questions that we can ask, the tools that we can use, the trauma and what’s been going on in that child’s life, so we can find out what the child has gone through and why the child is acting that way,” Hardesty said. “Our children not only have trauma that they go through in their house, but also in their community, so a child that may not have issues at home, but when they’re in the community they may see violence, drug deals, all of that going on, even when they watch the news, so they’re being exposed to trauma and they don’t even realize it.”
Hardesty said the social workers’ services have, for the most part, been accepted with open arms by students, families and teachers.
“No one is here to do anything but help the children,” Hardesty said. “We all have the ultimate goal of helping them, so we’re able to use our expertise to offer interventions, advice or anything that we can. It’s been great, and we could always use more.”
As an assistant professor of social work at Marshall University, Kim White has been an advocate for mental and behavioral health treatment in schools for the past 10 years, and has used her knowledge to help Cabell’s social workers settle into their new education-based positions.
“With the opioid epidemic and the effect that it’s had in general on families, I knew that schools were going to have to be the parents, in a sense,” White said. “I’ve met with school social workers to try to help them figure out their role in the school, because that’s what I’m hearing from the majority of them: ‘What is a social worker’s role?’”
White said defining the duties of a social worker can be difficult, and helping school social workers find their niche in the community is the main goal of the partnership.
“We really do fill in gaps,” White said. “We can do lots of different things — we can do mental health; we also assess the environment and how the environment is serving as a barrier to a person’s success. That’s one of the roles school social workers can fill, is looking at school culture, looking at school policies, taking on this trauma-informed approach versus the traditional disciplinary response, which really doesn’t teach kids skill development.”
Kelly Watts, assistant superintendent in Cabell County, said the new personnel has done an outstanding job learning to work together and collaborate, as well as generating support from the community.
“Our community is really willing to help, within all our schools, and as we define more, they’re reacting to us,” Watts said. “I think that says a lot about our community outreach and their outreach to the schools. Our community really loves our kids. And we really appreciate that. That’s what it’s really going to take.”
Cabell County residents and organizations have donated everything from toys at Christmastime to a washer and dryer for students at HHS who may be insecure about their clothing, Watts said.
And according to the social workers, the community couldn’t have chosen a more inspiring bunch of children to support.
“It seems like, in this county, all the issues with these kids are overwhelming — the trauma is overwhelming — and we think there is no way to get through all this or fix it, but anybody that has worked with these kids knows that they are so resilient,” Sloane said. “The fact that they get up every day and come to school at all is amazing to me. It blows my mind.”
For Sloane, celebrating the little victories each day makes the job worthwhile.
“Getting a kid to come to school, getting a kid to actually feel comfortable enough to walk in my office, that is a huge barrier for a student to feel confident and comfortable enough to come in and let us know they are struggling,” Sloane said. “For me, I celebrate those things every day, just knowing that we’re there and we’re making an impact in their life.”
Hardesty said seeing younger students build self-awareness is one of the greatest accomplishments she sees regularly.
“It’s amazing when kids are able to come to you and identify their triggers and express how they are feeling,” Hardesty said. “I even think that just the teachers trusting us and coming to us to vent or for help, those are successes.”
Looking forward, Thomas said he is hopeful funding will prevail to keep current support personnel changing lives of children in the schools.
“We don’t know what the Legislature will do, but with it being such a huge need, I can’t see funding being backed off any time soon,” Thomas said. “That doesn’t mean it won’t, but looking ahead we are optimistic about it staying in place.”
While it isn’t an easy task, with continued work and collaboration from not only school social workers but also teachers, families and the community, Sloane said the county and state could see positive changes unfold.
“Evidence shows that one positive adult relationship can make a difference in a child’s life,” she said. “A little bit at a time, we’re helping some, and that’s where the true success is.”
Editor’s note: Keith Thomas was serving as principal at Central City Elementary School at the time of this article’s publication. The online version has been updated to reflect his job change.