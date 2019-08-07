WINFIELD — Putnam County students have about two weeks left to make the most of summer vacation before school resumes on Thursday, Aug. 22, for the 2019-20 school year.
Meanwhile, there is some business that parents and guardians need to take care of before school starts.
Putnam County students entering preschool, kindergarten, second, seventh, and twelfth grades must have dental exams from a dentist and a well-child exam from a health care provider within the last 12 months, according to a news release from Putnam County Schools. Proof of these exams are required to be presented to the school office upon return to school.
Students should also be up-to-date on immunizations. Students entering seventh and twelfth grades are required to have Tdap and meningococcal vaccines.
Documentation of immunizations must also be presented to the school office promptly at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Putnam County Health Department (located across the street from Winfield Middle School) will host walk-in immunization clinics from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, 20 and 21. Students must bring insurance card and immunization record, and if the child is under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present.
The Putnam County Health Department also takes summer appointments from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To beat the back to school rush, call 304-757-2541 as soon as possible to make an appointment.
For more information about these requirements, contact Sharla Griffith, Putnam County Schools, at 304-586-0500, ext. 1111.
But, back to school isn't all business as usual in Putnam County. To make sure all students are prepared for the new school year and to add some fun to the process, Putnam County Schools will host a Back to School Blast from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Putnam Career & Technical Center in Eleanor.
The event is hosted by Putnam County Schools Title I program.
Community members will be providing information about special programs and services that are available in Putnam County. Putnam County students who attend will receive free backpacks and school supplies. Backpacks and school supplies are available for all grade levels Pre-K through 12.
"If you need assistance with purchasing school supplies, please plan to attend this wonderful event," the school district stated in a news release. "Further, if you are a nonprofit business and offer free services to Putnam County residents, please call 304-586-0500, ext. 1107 if you would like to participate.