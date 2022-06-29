Seventy years of living, observing life and asking the occasional question of “why” have given John Kincaid the material he needs to set pen to paper. Besides, what else is a retired IT professional with degrees in math and seminary to do?
The Fayette County native and Scott Depot resident has written several books, essays and poems over the years but had stopped writing for about 25 years until his 2-year-old granddaughter gave him the inspiration he needed to start again.
First came “Conversations with a Two Year Old,” which celebrates the miracle of language and personality. It was also his favorite book to write. Next came “Conversations with a Married Woman,” which is a humorous look at marriage if — as Kincaid is quick to jokingly point out — there is one.
Now Kincaid has published three new books of various topics, all which take place in or involve West Virginia, a place he knows a little something about. His family has lived in West Virginia for over 200 years. The first of his family to live here did so in a hollow sycamore tree near Gauley Bridge in Fayette County.
The first book, “Tall Tales, True Stories, Outright Lies,” contains homespun fictional stories from the mountains of West Virginia. In these stories, readers will find a world where tall tales from the hills and hollers bring humor, horror, hypocrites and heroes.
Next up is “Terrible Poems About Wonderful Things in West Virginia.” It contains poems and vignettes about life in our mountains that are sometimes serious, sometimes silly and sentimental, but are never as terrible as the title of the book suggests. The final book, “Reflections of a Spiritual Journey,” is a collection of Biblical wisdom to help during daily living. Kincaid says this was his most difficult to write due to its religious nature and it required him to get the theology consistent.
His next book, “Stranger Stories,” is a mixture of paranormal and history. It takes place in West Virginia during the year of 1961 and tells the story of a grandfather’s relationship with his grandson. However, this isn’t your typical grandfather grandson relationship, as the grandfather is a total stranger who was taken in by the family when he showed up on their doorstep under mysterious conditions.
When asked, Kincaid says he never gives writing advice, but he does say that you should write about what you know and mix in things you don’t. Never make surface judgments but think about any unseen dynamics.
When asked what he hopes readers take away from his writing after reading his books, he said a smile and greater appreciation of life. He says he doesn’t really have a writing process, he just writes about what entertains him. He writes books to get the stories to paper — not to be a best-selling author.
Find Kincaid’s books at lulu.com or visit him at Tamarack in Beckley on July 16, where he will be having a book signing.