SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God partnered with Hopewell Community Services to host a community-wide talent and fashion show that highlighted the talents of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The event took place on Friday, Oct. 25, at the church.
The hope of the event was to increase community involvement and to raise awareness for the #SayHello Campaign, which strives to eliminate the stigma that surrounds the lives of individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in our communities. Performances included magic, dance, music and poetry acts in addition to people who participated as fashion models.
“It was a moving and magical night,” the church’s Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt, said in a news release. “These young people were confident and talented, and it was great to celebrate them.”
The partnership was part of Teays Valley Church of God’s “Year of Community,” during which they are partnering with positive organizations that make an impact in our area.