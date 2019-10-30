Teays Valley Church of God will be the site for an energetic night of Christian music when rapper “Damac” takes the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost is just $10 at the door.
The headliner, Damac, has released three albums and was the New Band Showcase Winner at the Cornerstone Christian Music Festival in 2011. He went on to be part of the Extreme Tour, a national Christian music tour and was the co-headliner of the Hipster-Hop Tour in 2012. Damac signed a recording contract with Rottweiler Records in 2013. In 2015, he toured with Colton Dixon, “American Idol” Season 11 finalist. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in
Christian music today such as David Crowder, Building 429, FF5, Tenth Avenue North, Trip Lee, Derek Minor, We Are
Messengers, Plumb, Gungor, Propaganda, and Lecrae. Also in 2016, Damac worked with Grammy and Dove Award
nominated producer, Jon Hicks, to produce his album “Journey”. Steven Malcolm (Word Records), Tony Tillman
(RMG), Tone Jonez, and Jaci Butler (American Idol) all have guest features on the album. In 2018, Damac collaborated with Jon Hicks again to produce his latest album, “The Elephant in the Room.” Also performing that evening will be rapper, Aaron Besley and local worship band, Render the Hearts. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of where Rocky Step and Teays Valley Road meet.